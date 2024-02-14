Celebrate Global Omega-3 Day™ on Sunday, March 3

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one day to do a deep dive on EPA and DHA omega-3s – fatty acids primarily found in fish and microalgae whose full names are eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, respectively – it's Sunday, March 3rd. That's because the 3rd of March, or 03-03, is Global Omega-3 Day™.

Why celebrate these fatty acids with complicated sounding names? EPA and DHA omega-3s are found in every cell of the body and they play a vital role in supporting a healthy heart, brain, eyes, and pregnancy. However, more than 95% of Americans and 80% of people globally are not getting their recommended omega-3 intake, highlighting the need for awareness and education.

Every year, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) works with its 200+ member companies, partners and the public to shine a light on EPA and DHA omega-3s, share details about their important health benefits and help people understand why they might need to increase their intake.

The education effort is working: in 2023, global awareness and excitement around omega-3 surged on Global Omega-3 Day, leading to the highest level of internet searches on the topic since 2004. Let's make 2024 even bigger and better!

Here's what you can do:

Savor the Flavor: Make a delicious fish dish that is rich in omega-3s. In addition to salmon, seize the opportunity to indulge in other fatty fish such as anchovies, mackerel, sardines, or herring.

Sample a New Supplement: Eating fatty fish is a healthy way to get EPA+DHA omega-3s, but taking a daily supplement is a surefire way to get the amounts you need to raise your blood levels of omega-3s. This is especially important if you don't eat fish – supplements made from marine microalgae are vegan and provide EPA+DHA, the omega-3s you need most.

Test Yourself. Visit AlwaysOmega3s.com to learn more information about the health benefits of EPA and DHA omega-3s and take the quiz to find out if you're getting enough.

Spread the Word. Talk to your loved ones about their omega-3 intake and/or join the conversation on Instagram (@AlwaysOmega3s) and Facebook, using the hashtags #GlobalOmega3Day and #AlwaysOmega3s. Share posts to spread awareness about the significance of omega-3s in maintaining overall well-being. Visit GlobalOmega3Day.com for downloadable graphics.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of Global Omega-3 Day. Whether you're trying out a new omega-3-rich recipe, exploring supplements, or sharing information online, your participation contributes to a healthier, omega-3-rich world.

About GOED: GOED is the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, a not-for-profit trade association committed to responsibly developing, sustaining and expanding markets for EPA & DHA omega-3s. GOED works to increase the consumption of omega-3s around the world and to ensure the industry is producing quality products that consumers can trust.

