Celebrate #GrenacheDay Friday, September 17 with A Toast to Its Founder, The Late Steven Spurrier

This year the Grenache Association is asking all wine lovers to raise a glass of Grenache and toast wine savant and entrepreneur Steven Spurrier who passed on March 9, 2021. As an Englishman in Paris, Spurrier is perhaps best known for putting Californian wines on the map in 1976 when he included them in a blind tasting with French wines – a moment captured in film ("Bottle Shock"), an upcoming documentary ("Judgement of Paris") by Jason Wise, numerous books, and wine lore.

Spurrier was keen to also put Grenache on the map and was a force behind the 2010 International Grenache Symposium in Provence which he co-chaired with French wine critic Michel Bettane. According to Spurrier, "Grenache has more "old vines" than any other variety and is a "noble grape" – the hero of the wine world." He brought together 256 participants over 3 days with panels, workshops, and a tasting with 1600 Grenache wines from 12 countries.

Spurrier attracted attendees such as Philippe Cambie from France, Randall Grahm and Doug Margerum from the the US, Eben Sadie and Michael Fridjhon from South Africa, Chester Osborn and Stephen Henschke from Australia, Alvario Palacio and Pancho Campo MW from Spain, and many others.

His co-founders Nicole Rolet of Chene Bleu and Walter McKinley of Domaine de Mourchon donated their time tirelessly to create the not-for-profit social media phenomenon #GrenacheDay with the help of top wine aficionados, wineries, producers, wine writers, and a team of ambassadors like Andy Abramson of Comunicano in the USA and Russell Gallagher, from Serafino Wines, in Australia.

"Steven triggered a groundswell of interest in Grenache based on the force of his personality and cult," smiles Nicole Rolet. "The symposium was an extraordinary meeting of the minds; he thought it was mostly spurned by the French since it was run by an Englishman at a vineyard owned by an American." I think he liked the challenge… it was his Judgement of Provence!"

Grenache (aka Garnacha, Garnaxta, Alicate, Aragones, Cannonau) is cultivated for its ability as a stand-alone velvety wine expressing its deep-rooted terroir and umami mouthfeel in every sip; it has a supreme blending capability to make great wines greater.

#GrenacheDay Fun:

Celebrate Steven Spurrier's life and watch "Bottle Shock" with friends (Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube Movies).

life and watch "Bottle Shock" with friends (Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube Movies). Share your celebration with the world on the #GrenacheDay Google MyMap which brings together a Global Gathering of Grenachistas. List Your Event Here

which brings together a Global Gathering of Grenachistas. Join the conversation with #GrenacheDay and post your photos and videos on Twitter @grenache_global , Facebook Facebook.com/GrenacheDay or Instagram .

and post your photos and videos on Twitter , Facebook or . Download a #GrenacheDay image http://www.grenache-association.com/grenacheday/

