Celebrate Grinchmas in Springfield, MA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums, Home of the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss, presents Grinchmas for the month of December, with games, crafts, exhibits, and costume characters. A Grinchmas Game for the Tall and the Small challenges visitors with a series of Grinch-themed puzzles (like an escape room). Gingerbread in Wonderland offers an immersive gallery experience filled with confections. And Beep and Greet with the Grinch and with Santa—December 11 and 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm—shares hearty hellos from beloved characters while visitors drive by in their cars. This year especially, the Springfield Museums hope each and all of us feel our hearts grow three sizes!

The Museums are also ready to help all who are remote learning with a Grinch-themed, digital program. Perfect for families as well as teachers, the Museums' educational and interactive "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" program pack is a Google Slides-based lesson that includes literacy and art activities, all while embracing the fun of The Grinch!

And for those who want to extend their visit to the Museums or those who are not quite ready yet to go out, the Family Engagement Team offers a variety of at-home activity kits by mail, available for sale on our online store. The Grinchmas Activity Kit is filled with official Dr. Seuss merchandise in addition to craft supplies and instructions.

Springfieldmuseums.org, One Admission/Five Museums, including the one and only Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum

Parking is always FREE

About The Springfield Museums

THE SPRINGFIELD MUSEUMS are located on the Quadrangle at 21 Edwards Street in the heart of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The nationally accredited and Smithsonian-affiliated consortium of museums includes the Springfield Science Museum, the Michele and Donald D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts, the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History, the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum, the Dr. Seuss National Memorial Sculpture Garden, and the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, the first and only museum dedicated to the beloved children's book author and Springfield native.

Hours for Museums and Museum Store

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 am to 5 pm.

Sunday: 11 am to 5 pm

New Protocols include

Masks required

Social distancing required

Limited numbers and timed tickets

