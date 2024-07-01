Celebrate "Hats ON for the Hat Lady Month" in Honor of Anne Ballard

PHOENIX, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Storage Media (MSM) and Universal Storage Group (USG) are proud to announce July as "Hats ON for the Hat Lady Month" in anticipation of her retirement at the end of this year.

Join us in July for a month-long celebration dedicated to Anne Ballard, known fondly throughout the self-storage industry as "The Hat Lady." As President of Marketing, Training, & Developmental Services at Universal Storage Group and a pivotal figure in the industry, Anne has been a beacon of innovation and leadership. With her retirement on the horizon at the end of 2024, Modern Storage Media and Universal Storage Group are excited to announce the kickoff of "Hats ON for the Hat Lady Month," starting with her birthday on July 2nd.

Event Details:

Date: July 2nd to August 2nd

How to Participate:

Gather your team and choose some great hats.

Take a high-resolution photo of your team donning these hats.

Email your photo to [email protected] by no later than August 2nd .

Participants will have the chance to be featured on social media and in the November Special Edition of Messenger magazine, showcasing their unique tributes to Anne's iconic style.

Anne Ballard, also known as The Hat Lady, has been a stalwart in the self-storage industry for over three decades. She is not only the co-founder of Universal Management Company/ Universal Storage Group, but also a past president of the Georgia Self Storage Association and has served on the SSA Board of Directors. Anne is recognized for her frequent contributions as a speaker at various state, national, and international conferences and is the author of numerous influential publications including The Hat Lady Speaks, as well as a veritable library of industry articles. Her work encompasses facility planning, feasibility studies, design, startups, operational consulting, and training.

Why Hats? Hats have been Anne's trademark, each one telling a story of its own, reflecting her flair and dedication to the self-storage industry. As we celebrate Anne's impactful career and forthcoming retirement, we invite you to tip your hats in honor of her legacy.

Join Us: Let's make this a memorable celebration for a remarkable leader. We look forward to seeing the creative and fun hats your team comes up with to honor one of our industry's greats.

Let's send Anne Ballard out with a resounding hurrah and hats ON!

For further information, please contact Poppy Behrens at [email protected] or Sarah Beth Johnson at [email protected].

Let's celebrate Anne Ballard, the Hat Lady, in style!

ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)

Modern Storage Media (MSM) is the leading authority in the self-storage industry, providing the most comprehensive data, analysis, and expert insights. It is a single-source solution for the information that empowers self-storage professionals to make decisions that drive growth. Modern Storage Media (MSM) is a media company that produces self-storage-specific media and publications, including its flagship magazine Messenger and the annual Self-Storage Almanac, the industry's most trusted source of data. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and numerous educational resources.

About Universal Storage Group

Universal Storage Group provides award-winning full-service third-party management, operational consulting, comprehensive training programs, and self-storage start-up or conversion services including facility design, feasibility studies, remote management, and brand development. USG was founded in 2013 with over 200 combined years of self-storage industry experience and expertise. At Universal Storage Group, What We Do, We Do For U!

