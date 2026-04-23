Celebrate Her All Spring: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa and Spindrift Inn Launch Seasonal Getaway Offer

MONTEREY, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, make every week about her. Celebrate Mom—or any special woman in your life—by booking a two-night stay at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa or Spindrift Inn, part of the Inns of Monterey collection. Reserve by May 8th for stays through June 18, 2026, and you'll receive 50% off the second night. It's the perfect way to give her more time to relax, reconnect, and feel appreciated all season long.

Deluxe Corner Ocean View King at Spindrift Inn Photo courtesy of SeeMonterey.com

This exclusive offer is the perfect opportunity to treat the most important lady in your life to the relaxing coastal charm of Monterey, whether she prefers the lush gardens and tranquil spa at Casa Munras or the oceanfront elegance of Spindrift Inn on historic Cannery Row.

Both properties provide exceptional hospitality, luxurious amenities, and prime locations to explore Monterey's scenic wonders, world-class dining, and vibrant local culture.

Give Mom the gift of relaxation, adventure, and lasting memories with this special Seasonal Getaway offer.

Promotion Details: Book by May 8, 2026, Travel April 23 – June 18, 2026. Bogo Packages are subject to availability and may have blackout dates. Guests must stay two consecutive days and cannot be combined with other offers.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of downtown Monterey. Guests enjoy a boutique resort-style retreat with modern comforts and signature amenities, including paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, and an outdoor heated pool. The hotel also offers free bicycle use and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments at DESUAR Spa, a private day spa next door. Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Spindrift Inn is Monterey's most charming waterfront hotel. Located in the heart of Cannery Row, near Monterey Bay Aquarium, boutiques, and restaurants. The guestrooms offer sweeping views of Monterey Bay or a bird's-eye view of Cannery Row and feature cozy fireplaces. A complimentary breakfast is delivered to the guestroom each morning. Spindrift Inn is at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call (800) 841-1879.

SOURCE Inns of Monterey