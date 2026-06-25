Inns of Monterey Celebrate Nation's 250th Anniversary

Festivities to Honor Monterey's Coastal Heritage

MONTEREY, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monterey Peninsula is where California's past and present come together in the best way imaginable. With the U.S. turning 250, Monterey is celebrating with parades, live music, and community events that capture the spirit of our region. Each of the Inns of Monterey are your ideal home base for soaking up local history while being right in the heart of the festivities.

Steinbeck Plaza is located on Cannery Row.

Guests can enjoy parades winding through downtown, live music on Cannery Row, and festive events all weekend long. The celebrations also feature historic reenactments, family activities, and local food vendors. Monterey's rich history comes alive at sites like Steinbeck Plaza & Memorial, a tribute to the sardine canning era and John Steinbeck's legacy; the Presidio of Monterey and San Carlos Cathedral, California's oldest stone building; Monterey State Historic Park with its First Theatre, Custom House, and Old Whaling Station; and the Cooper-Molera Adobe, blending 1800s architecture with a modern bakery and café.

Visitors can take historic walking tours along the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail, try the interactive Treasure Hunt: The Ride on Cannery Row, or hop aboard the nostalgic MST Trolley connecting downtown to the aquarium and waterfront. Staying with Inns of Monterey puts you steps from the action and lets you experience California's laid-back vibe and signature hospitality.

Each Inn of Monterey offers special packages and experiences designed to make your stay memorable.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa, a resort-style property, sits in the heart of Monterey's historic downtown, within walking distance of Fisherman's Wharf, Cannery Row, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guests enjoy lush gardens, a heated outdoor pool, Desuar Spa, and the award-winning Estéban Restaurant. Stay one night and receive 20% off all accommodations on select dates. Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. For reservations, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Spindrift Inn offers a dreamy beachfront escape on Cannery Row, with Mediterranean-inspired décor and stunning views of Monterey Bay. Overlooking Steinbeck's iconic Cannery Row view rooms 15% off on select dates. Enjoy a cozy fireplace, a pampering pillow program, a fresh rose, and complimentary wine and cheese in the intimate lobby each evening. Spindrift Inn is at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. For reservations, visit www.spindriftinn.com or call (800) 841-1879.

Monterey Bay Inn sits at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping views of the bay. Next to San Carlos Beach and steps from the recreation trail and the aquarium, it's perfect for a relaxing getaway. Enjoy private balconies, breakfast delivered to your room, afternoon cookies, and a rooftop hot tub overlooking the bay. Book three-night stay and receive 15% off or book four nights and receive 25% off. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.montereybayinn.com or call (800) 424-6242.

Victorian Inn Scenic coastal drives and Monterey Bay sunsets make Victorian Inn perfect for travelers who enjoy period decor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. Conveniently located minutes from Cannery Row and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn features garden courtyards, oversized guest rooms, and marble fireplaces. Guests start the day with a leisurely, complimentary breakfast buffet and finish with a convivial wine and cheese reception in the original Lang House dining room. Honor the stunning coastline with our stay one night and receive 15% off any accommodation available Sunday – Thursday. The Victorian Inn is pet-friendly and located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.victorianinn.com or call (800) 232-4141.

Wave Street Inn's relaxed coastal vibe and prime location just steps from scenic Monterey Bay inspire true relaxation. Surrounded by Monterey's top attractions, shopping, dining, and adventure, guests can explore the bay with Adventure by the Sea, the area's top local outfitter. The Adventure Package includes two rentals—bike, kayak, or paddleboard—for an afternoon exploring Monterey Bay's scenery and marine life. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. For reservations, visit www.wavestreetinn.com or call (800) 764-2595.

SOURCE Inns of Monterey