Check Off Your Summer Bucket List: Unforgettable Central Coast Adventures Await at the Inns of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, let the Inns of Monterey be your gateway to an unforgettable Monterey Peninsula adventure. Whether you dream of kayaking beneath dramatic cliffs, savoring ocean-fresh cuisine, going on a whale watching tour, or simply basking in Pacific sunsets, our collection of boutique hotels is the perfect home base for every traveler ready to fill their summer with wonder. Make each day count and check off your summer bucket list in one of California's most captivating destinations.

Humpback Whale on Monterey Bay

Round out your adventures with the events and live entertainment that make Monterey truly unforgettable. From car events, art fairs to outdoor concerts and performances, there's always something happening just steps from your door. The Inns of Monterey put you at the center of it all—so you can savor every note, every celebration, and every magical summer moment.

Each of the Inns of Monterey offers special packages and experiences:

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa sits in the heart of Monterey's historic downtown, within walking distance of Fisherman's Wharf, Cannery Row, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Guests enjoy lush gardens, a heated outdoor pool, Desuar Spa, and the award-winning Estéban Restaurant. Stay longer and save this summer with our stay three nights at 15% off or stay four nights and receive 25% off.

Spindrift Inn offers a dreamy beachfront escape on Cannery Row, with Mediterranean-inspired décor and stunning views of Monterey Bay. Overlooking Steinbeck's iconic Monterey Bay Sanctuary and Cannery Row, savor our Table for Two Dinner Package which include overnight accommodations and a $100 gift certificate to the iconic Sardine Factory on Cannery Row. Enjoy complimentary breakfast delivered to your room, a cozy fireplace, a pampering pillow program, a fresh red rose, and complimentary wine and cheese reception in the intimate lobby each evening before setting off to dine at the world-famous Sardine Factory.

Monterey Bay Inn sits at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features views of the bay. Next to San Carlos Beach and steps from the recreation trail and the aquarium, it's perfect for a relaxing getaway. Enjoy private balconies, breakfast delivered to your room, afternoon cookies, and a rooftop hot tub overlooking the bay. Escape this summer and book our three night stay to save 15%, or book our four night stay to save 25%.

Victorian Inn is the perfect family friendly destination, with beautiful beaches, oceanfront walking paths, and a relaxed vibe. Conveniently located near Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Inn is the perfect location for you to explore the area and take in the attractions. Complimentary daily breakfast buffet and afternoon wine & cheese make this a perfect stay. Book an amazing Monterey Whale Watching package and see majestic whales, dolphins and seals on a 3-hour journey.

Wave Street Inn's relaxed coastal vibe and prime location just steps from scenic Monterey Bay inspire true relaxation. Surrounded by Monterey's top attractions, shopping, dining, and adventure, guests can explore the bay with Adventures by the Sea, the area's top local outfitter. The Adventure Package includes two rentals—bike, kayak, or paddleboard—for an afternoon exploring Monterey Bay's scenery and marine life.

For reservations, contact Inns of Monterey at (800) 232-4141. To book directly online, visit www.innsofmonterey.com.

SOURCE Inns of Monterey