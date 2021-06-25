Celebrate Independence Day with American-Made Tees and Seasonal Savings

"As Americans prepare for Independence Day, Threadsy is proud to help people celebrate and commemorate their gatherings," said Threadsy Senior Director Kathryn Hutchison. "Our mission is to empower others to be creative. Whether you are an artist looking to transfer your patriotic designs to tote bags or a family looking to create your own t-shirts, Threadsy is here to help."

The company is featuring hundreds of American-made products on its website, including those from well-known brands American Apparel, Bella + Canvas and more. People who are looking to outfit a crowd this Independence Day will benefit from Threadsy's bulk savings and free shipping programs. Shoppers will also find deep discounts on select accessories for their parades, barbecues, and family gatherings. The promotion will be available until July 4, 2021.

Want to decorate your own patriotic apparel? Or stock up on totes, coolers, caps, and more? Visit Threadsy to shop tees and tanks, and to save 40% on featured accessories with promo code FIREWORK at checkout.

Threadsy is an Austin-based online retailer of blank apparel and accessories. Founded in 2021, the company helps small businesses, hobbyists and home-based decorators get high-quality goods at a fantastic value. Threadsy has no order minimums and offers free shipping for orders $50+ and free returns for 30 days.

