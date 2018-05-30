Celebrate International Glamping Weekend With The Resort That Started It All: The Resort at Paws Up

Guests can stay in any of the six gorgeous tented camps on Paws Up's sprawling 37,000 acres, including Paws Up's newest campsite, North Bank Camp. All six camps feature uncompromising amenities: en suite bathrooms with heated floors, cloud-like down comforters on The Last Best Bed®, rustic chic interior décor and expansive Dining Pavilions staffed with glamping butlers. This summer, The Resort unveils a series of camp upgrades, including new canvases, refurbished Dining Pavilions and a brand new deck at Cliffside Camp overlooking the breathtaking Blackfoot River.

Adventure flows in abundance at Paws Up, with one of North America's largest outdoor activity menus of more than 50 experiences. Activities include ATV tours, an authentic cattle drive, Blackfoot River floats, guided fly-fishing, hiking, horseback riding, hot air ballooning, rappelling, sporting clays and more.

The Island Lodge at Salmon Lake is the newest addition to Paws Up's activity roster. A 15-minute drive from The Resort, the Island Lodge offers jet skiing, kayaking, paddleboarding, wakeboarding and waterskiing, along with access to fishing boats, sailboats and a water trampoline in a jaw-dropping setting. Guests can select from morning, afternoon or evening sessions, all of which include unlimited use of water toys and equipment, signature cocktails, culinary creations and complimentary beer and wine.

This summer The Resort also debuts a new state-of-the-art fitness facility. Open 24 hours a day, the new gym features modern exercise equipment, chilled washcloths and fresh fruit, all with sweeping views of the vast Montana landscape.

For reservations, call 877-588-6783. The Resort at Paws Up is also on Facebook, Instagram (@theresortatpawsup) and Twitter (@Paws_Up). For more information, visit www.pawsup.com.

