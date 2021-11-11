Celebrate International Single's Day With These Top 5 Self-intimacy Tips from MysteryVibe

According to a recent study , hedonism and self-care lead to happiness and better health. The case for singledom is that it allows us space and time to reflect and grow as individuals, particularly when it comes to sexual wellness. People who regularly explore self-pleasure understand their bodies intimately, have less stress, better sleep, feel more relaxed and understand individual wants and desires. All of this translates to better communication with oneself and others.

Sexual wellness expert, MysteryVibe , shares their top tips to celebrate singledom and elevate self-intimacy this Single's day:

Schedule Self-Care Time - The most impactful things are often the simplest. Mindfully making time for yourself by making self-care a part of your regular routine. Pick a regular time, even if it's only 30-mins, on a Sunday afternoon when you are at your most relaxed. Put it in your calendar and set a reminder. Try to maintain that consistency for a few weeks until it becomes habitual.

- The most impactful things are often the simplest. Mindfully making time for yourself by making self-care a part of your regular routine. Pick a regular time, even if it's only 30-mins, on a Sunday afternoon when you are at your most relaxed. Put it in your calendar and set a reminder. Try to maintain that consistency for a few weeks until it becomes habitual. Set the Mood - Whether that's lighting scented candles, playing sensual music or dimming the lights - your ambiance can have a big influence on our self-pleasure. Check out the MysteryVibe Spotify playlist with mood-setting music if you are looking for inspiration to get started. Listen to ASMR or audio porn to encourage ertoticism and arouse the imagination. For the more visually inclined amongst us, having erotica playing in the background can greatly increase arousal. You can find a comprehensive list of the best ethical porn sites here .

- Whether that's lighting scented candles, playing sensual music or dimming the lights - your ambiance can have a big influence on our self-pleasure. Check out the with mood-setting music if you are looking for inspiration to get started. Listen to ASMR or to encourage ertoticism and arouse the imagination. For the more visually inclined amongst us, having erotica playing in the background can greatly increase arousal. You can find a comprehensive list of the . Explore Erogenous Zone s - The human body has numerous erogenous zones beyond the sex organs. Exploring these pleasure zones can heighten sensitivity and increase arousal, making for immersive self-pleasure. Try a slow head massage by gently brushing your hair with a different textured brush and pay close attention to how your body feels. Or gently run a feather on the back of your knee to feel a completely new sensory experience.

s - The human body has numerous beyond the sex organs. Exploring these pleasure zones can heighten sensitivity and increase arousal, making for immersive self-pleasure. Try a slow head massage by gently brushing your hair with a different textured brush and pay close attention to how your body feels. Or gently run a feather on the back of your knee to feel a completely new sensory experience. Experiment with Textures and Sensations - Introducing new textures and sensations like heat, ice, feathers, and vibrations can create a sensational experience that engages multiple senses together. Try dripping an ice cube over your nipples or pubic bone, follow it up with a hot towel. Experience different sensations with warm wax, nuru gel and special lubes. The world is your oyster when it comes to self-exploration - you never know what will take you to the next level of pleasure.

- Introducing new like heat, ice, feathers, and vibrations can create a sensational experience that engages multiple senses together. Try dripping an ice cube over your nipples or pubic bone, follow it up with a hot towel. Experience different sensations with warm wax, nuru gel and special lubes. The world is your oyster when it comes to self-exploration - you never know what will take you to the next level of pleasure. Incorporate Vibrators and Sex Accessories - Vibrators can elevate the sensory experience to new levels by stimulating areas that are hard to reach and adding unique sensations with powerful pulses. They make pleasure easy and accessible, so you can just lay back and enjoy the experience. If you are unsure about what will work for you, try a vibrator like Crescendo that can be bent to adapt to all body shapes and sizes, making it perfect for self-discovery.

Self-pleasure is now more than a trend; it's a significant part of self-care. The cultural current is embracing me-time as more studies show it benefits intrapersonal relationships, productivity, and self-esteem.

