Celebrate International Skin Pigmentation Day with Cyspera Boost™

As we mark this special day dedicated to raising awareness about skin pigmentation issues, Scientis is proud to highlight Cyspera Boost™, a cornerstone in skincare for those seeking a flawless complexion. Anti-depigmenting and anti-ageing, Cyspera Boost™ is powered by the revolutionary molecule, Isobionic-Amide, setting new standards in skin science.

A Must Have for Use All Year Round

During the summer, prolonged exposure to sunlight can exacerbate skin pigmentation issues and accelerate aging. Cyspera Boost™, enriched with Isobionic-Amide, offers a cutting-edge solution to brighten the skin. It's an essential addition to any skincare routine, promising visible results in skin tone and texture.

Isobionic Amide: A Beacon of Innovation

Developed by Dr. B. Kasraee, Isobionic-Amide was identified through careful analysis of the chemical structure of other depigmenting agents, including phenols. Isobionic-Amide has been shown to be the most potent isomer of niacinamide for reduction of the melanin production, resulting in significant depigmentation and enhanced skin brightness. It is recognized as a safe and highly effective molecule for reducing unwanted pigmentation.

Rapid Results and Beyond

Cyspera Boost™, containing Isobionic-Amide, showed remarkable properties in addition to skin brightening effects. It provides a rapid calming effect by reducing redness and improves the skin barrier function after the first application. Some preliminary studies further suggest Isobionic -Amide's potential in providing photoprotective effects, an invaluable benefit for both everyday wear and extended outdoor activities.

From Concept to Creation

The story of Isobionic-Amide is a testament of Scientis' commitment to pushing the boundaries of cosmetic science. "We're not just creating hyperpigmentation products; we're innovating solutions that empower individuals to lead their lives with confidence," says Dr. B.Kasraee. Cyspera Boost™ reflects our dedication to this mission, proving that scientific innovation can transform skin health.

About Scientis

Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company offering innovative dermo-cosmetic products for skin pigmentation concerns.

