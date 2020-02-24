Celebrate Leap Year with a Special Deal from Jet's Pizza®

"At Jet's Pizza, we love to find new ways to celebrate with our customers, and Leap Year seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something special," says Kevin Tosolt, the director of marketing at Jet's America, Inc. "These types of events are always a great way to get new faces in the door and reward our existing and loyal pizza-loving customers."

Take advantage of the Leap Day deal and get 29% off any pizza combination, including Jet's signature 8 Corner Pizza® and tangy BBQ Chicken specialty pizza.

Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes then mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

To order online or find a Jet's Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 14th in Pizza Today's 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

