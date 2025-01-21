Celebrate Love All February Long at Inns of Monterey!

Think of breathtaking ocean views, cozy accommodations, and an ambiance that oozes romance and sparks connection. It's the perfect excuse to steal away with your favorite person and create some unforgettable memories. Monterey is home to the world-famous Monterey Bay Aquarium, exceptional dining venues, and the serene beachfront, perfect for leisurely walks. Nature enthusiasts can choose from the many hiking trails or embark on a breathtaking drive along the iconic 17-mile Drive. Desuar Spas offers rejuvenating treatments inspired by the tranquil surroundings for those seeking relaxation and pampering. Travelers will particularly enjoy the vibrant Cannery Row and the shopping scene in downtown Monterey.

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is ideally located in Monterey's historic downtown district, within walking distance to area attractions, including Fisherman's Wharf, Cannery Row, and Monterey Bay Aquarium. Bountiful amenities include lush gardens, a heated outdoor swimming pool, Desuar Spa, and an award-winning Estéban Restaurant, ensuring a romantic and peaceful stay. A delicious pairing of wine and Le Belge chocolates welcomes couples to their deluxe accommodations. Celebrate romance for the entire month of February. Guests staying one night can enjoy a second night for 50% off. This offer is available for February, excluding February 13-15, 2025. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 222-2446. www.casamunrashotel.com

Spindrift Inn This February, treat your significant other to a romantic stay at Spindrift Inn, Cannery Row's dreamy beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. Book Direct and receive 10% off all room types. Guests are whisked away to their cuddle-worthy accommodations with a pampering pillow program that ensures guests have their perfect place to lay their heads; a cozy fireplace and a beautiful rose remind guests of their love for one another. To toast the evening, guests can gather in the hotel's intimate lobby and sip complimentary champagne. Enjoy deluxe Le Belge chocolates before tucking in for the evening. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com

Monterey Bay Inn is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row. It features sweeping water views with an ideal location next to San Carlos Beach, steps to the Monterey Recreational Trail and a short stroll to Monterey Bay Aquarium. Beautifully furnished guest rooms reflect the seaside setting with contemporary décor in hues of ocean blues and sandy beaches. Balconies are the perfect place to relax, gaze at Monterey Bay, and enjoy romantic sunsets. This season, guests receive a 15% discount each night on Ocean Harbor View Rooms or Oceanfront. For the month of February, guests enjoy a delicious pairing of wine and Le Belge chocolates upon arrival. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940.

(800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Wave Street Inn For couples who want to enjoy area attractions and adventures, the Wave Street Inn is just a hop, skip, and jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Just in time for the month of romance, book direct and save 10% each night. Cupid shares a welcome gift bag and deluxe Le Belge chocolates to celebrate romance. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com

Victorian Inn is perfect for romantic travelers who enjoy period decor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property—conveniently located minutes from Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Victorian Inn features garden courtyards, oversized guest rooms, and marble fireplaces. Guests start the day with a leisurely, complimentary breakfast buffet and finish the day by lingering in the original Lang House dining room while joining a complimentary wine and cheese reception. Guests who book directly receive a 10% savings for the month of February! To celebrate this month of romance, Victorian Inn will treat guests to Le Belge chocolates and a beautiful red rose that says, "I still love you." Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 232-4141. www.victorianinn.com

SOURCE Inns of Monterey