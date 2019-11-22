Celebrate Love This Thanksgiving: Revolution Dating Has Client Interviews on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Dating has cracked the holiday code and wants to help people find LOVE. Revolution Dating, THE Florida Matchmaker, will be open on Saturday and Sunday for new client Interviews by demand.

Call today to up the odds of romance this holiday season. THE Florida Matchmaker will be open on Saturday and Sunday for New Client Interviews by Demand. Call 561-630-XOXO (9696) ?to set up an appointment or fill out the form on www.revolutiondating.com.

Fact: The HOLIDAYS can bring out the best and the worst in people and for different reasons. NO one wants to be single and solo during any holiday, let alone the BIG holidays in November and December. If people are wavering between excitement and dread and calendars are filling up with invites, people need to LOVE THEMSELVES and give themselves the gift of love this season. Nothing beats the gift of LOVE and the ideal feeling of being in love. November is time to celebrate life and living, and people do not have to go it alone with The Revolution nearby. They have cracked the code to holiday romance and are here to share that with everyone.

Kelly Leary is the founder of Revolution Dating. In Kelly Leary's 28 years of experience in the matchmaking business, she's seen more than ever before that online daters have become intolerably disenchanted with the risky game of the Internet dating sites. At Revolution Dating, they meet everyone face to face, separating the good from the bad. It's more like dating through a friend (they are peoples' friends/cheerleaders/wingmen all wrapped up into one amazing revolutionary team of real-life Earth angels). They are not just setting up dates, they are changing lives and what better time to start but now, in November, before the New Year?

Call today to up the odds of romance this holiday season. Inquire about specials during Thanksgiving week. Call 561-630-XOXO (9696) or fill out the form on www.revolutiondating.com.

During the holidays, they see a huge increase of new applicants. Years ago, people used a dating service because they couldn't get a date. Many join because they are too busy to look or dislike online dating and the bar scene. Revolution Dating is an upbeat private relationship club set up to attract upwardly mobile singles from their late 20s to comfortably retired men and women in their early 80s. Revolution Dating has been celebrated on the cover of four magazines these past years.

This holiday season, hundreds of local people will spend this month together thanks to Kelly Leary's team. When Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas last month, it became more clear than ever that LOVE is the answer, and many people helped a hurting community. Today, do something spectacular and meet new singles as well as the Revolution Dating team. Visit www.revolutiondating.com.

THE Florida Matchmaker will be open on Saturday and Sunday for new client interviews by demand. Call 561-630-XOXO (9696) to set up an appointment.

Related Images

revolution-dating-has-cracked-the.jpg

Revolution Dating Has Cracked the Code to Holiday Romance

Call today to up the odds of romance this holiday season. THE Florida Matchmaker will be open on Saturday and Sunday for New Client Interviews by Demand. Call 561-630-XOXO (9696) to set up an appointment or fill out the form on www.revolutiondating.com.

SOURCE Revolution Dating

Related Links

http://www.revolutiondating.com

