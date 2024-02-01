Celebrate Love with a Memorable Getaway: Hotels Unveil Exclusive Valentine's Campaign, 29 Days to Say I Love You with 29% Discounts

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, indulge in romance and relaxation as a collection of premier hotels announces an enchanting campaign. From the captivating coastlines of La Jolla to the winter wonderland of Hailey, Idaho, our participating hotels invite you to experience the magic of love with 29 days of 29% discounts throughout the month of February.

Participating Hotels:

But the celebration doesn't stop there! The Candlelight Inn in Napa Valley is set to make your Valentine's Day even more special, offering an exclusive 14% off for all stays in February, along with a complimentary bottle of wine from Napa.

"Our Valentine's Day campaign is our way of spreading love and joy to our guests," says Manoj Chawla, President of Oceanic Enterprises. "Whether you're planning a romantic getaway or a relaxing escape, our hotels are ready to provide an unforgettable experience."

Key Details:

  • Discount Offer: 29% off on stays at the listed hotels; 14% off at Candlelight Inn in Napa Valley
  • Stay Dates: Throughout the month of February
  • Booking Period: 2/1/2024 - 2/29/2024

This limited-time offer is perfect for couples looking to celebrate the month of love in style. Guests can enjoy premium amenities, stunning views, and top-notch service, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit the official websites of the participating hotels.

