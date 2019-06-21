Celebrate Make Music Day With Casio

DOVER, N.J., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc . is joining the Make Music celebrations once again this year by joining Make Music New York's Mass Appeal Vocals event performance. Since 2007, Make Music New York has held its Summer Solstice Music Celebration on June 21st, producing free community events and performances throughout the city for musicians of all ages.

Make Music New York, one of the nation's largest annual music events, holds over 1,000 live concerts that create music and harmony throughout the city. This year, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 will be featured during its Mass Appeal Vocals performance event at the Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park, where singers and instrumentalists will come together to perform Mozart's Requiem.

"Casio is thrilled to return to Make Music New York this year and join the celebration with our latest addition to our PRIVIA digital piano line-up," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Music Instruments Division. "The PX-S1000 includes innovations that make playing the piano more enjoyable than ever, and we look forward to hearing it performed during Mozart's Requiem."

"Make Music New York is so happy to partner again with Casio to bring free music to the people of NYC as performed by our amazing home-grown talent," said James Burke, Executive Director of Make Music New York. "Mass Appeal Vocals: Mozart's Requiem, open to singers of all ages and backgrounds and presented in the heart of Central Park, is a highlight of our 2019 lineup and having a Casio PX-S1000 on hand to lead our orchestra and vocalists will make the concert ring."

Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 delivers authentic grand piano sound and feel in a slim profile, with innovative features such as Bluetooth audio playback. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard makes its slim depth possible, creating a new level of portability without sacrificing authenticity. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds. With the PX-S1000' s Bluetooth audio playback feature, players can connect to their device and use the powerful built-in speaker system to listen or play along with their favorite songs.

Make Music New York celebrates the musician in all of us; connects New Yorkers to their communities and with each other; and energizes the shared social spaces that make NYC a cultural capital.

Our mission is ambitious, inclusive, adventurous and fun, and we accomplish it by producing our annual flagship celebration each Summer Solstice on June 21st–the first day of summer and longest day of the year. On this special "music holiday," music makers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are empowered to take center stage and share their skills and passions through live performances in public plazas and parks, on sidewalks and in front of shops, and in partnership with cultural institutions and businesses across all five boroughs.

Since its debut in 2007, the music holiday has become the city's largest single-day music festival, averaging over 5,000 musicians of all ages and persuasions performing in 1,000+ concerts in over 400 unique locations, in what The New York Times has dubbed "Exhilarating... with prodigious displays and subtle experiences alike. It's like somebody's dream of community." www.MakeMusicNY.org

