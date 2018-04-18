Celebrate Mamita's Day! Ballet Hispánico en Familia at United Palace Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 3:00pm

Doors open at 2:00pm for families to enjoy music and children's crafts in the grand foyer. The first 100 people to arrive may join Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro on stage for Baila Con Mami (Dance with Mommy) at 2:30pm. Guests will take a journey through our Latino dance legacy from the cha cha to merengue. Whether you want to bring your mom as a special gift or your favorite dance partner, this class will get you up, energized, and moving to the beat in no time!

The fun-filled program will include a flamenco performance by students of the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance, as well as excerpts from Ballet Hispánico repertory performed by members of BHdos:

Club Havana is Latin dance at its best! The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."

In Con Brazos Abiertos, Michelle Manzanales explores the iconic Mexican symbols that she was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas with humility, nostalgia, and humor.

Espiritu Vivo, an exciting collaboration between Ballet Hispánico and Brooklyn-based choreographer Ronald K. Brown, explores the intersection of the African and Latino diasporas in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Línea Recta is a powerful and resonant work that explores an intriguing aspect of flamenco dance: the conspicuous absence of physical partnering.

A Q&A with dancers will follow the performance.

