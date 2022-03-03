Celebrate March with Yogurtland's Lucky Irish Mint Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate Flavors

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating St. Patrick's Day and National Peanut Month by featuring two fan-favorite flavors this March: Lucky Irish Mint Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate. Both frozen yogurt flavors are available while supplies last at participating locations.

A St. Patrick's Day-Inspired Favorite: Lucky Irish Mint Cream

Why spend one day celebrating St. Patrick's Day when you can celebrate all month long? Yogurtland is spreading the St. Patrick's Day spirit this March with its delicious Lucky Irish Mint Cream frozen yogurt. The mint-colored flavor is a smooth, creamy and decadent frozen yogurt with a fresh taste of real mint that's sure to brighten your day.

"St. Patrick's Day is such a fun time of year and our flavorologists were inspired by mint and the refreshing taste it brings to frozen yogurt," said Brittany Knollmiller, Yogurtland's Director of Marketing. "Paired with our limited time chopped Andes® Mint* toppings, it's the perfect treat to celebrate the holiday."

Still need your "something green" for St. Patrick's Day? This limited-time flavor is the perfect treat to celebrate the holiday and Yogurtland's Lucky Irish Mint Cream frozen yogurt is just a swirl away!

Go Nuts for National Peanut Month: Peanut Butter Chocolate

What better way to celebrate National Peanut Month than with sweet and creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate frozen yogurt at Yogurtland? If you're a peanut butter fanatic, treat yourself to Yogurtland's Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor. It's made with decadent cocoa and peanut butter to create a creamy spoonful of delicious sweetness.

"Salty and sweet is such a winning combination that we had to have this flavor in stores to celebrate National Peanut Month," said Knollmiller. "We look forward to our guests trying this crave-worthy flavor that tastes like everyone's favorite peanut butter cup."

The limited-time-only Lucky Irish Mint Cream and Peanut Butter Chocolate flavors are available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com or the Yogurtland app.

*Andes® is a registered trademark of Tootsie Roll Industries, LLC, Chicago, Illinois.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

