Celebrate Mardi Gras No Matter Where You Are with Big Easy Whiskey Cocktails & King Cakes

With Nation-Wide delivery, Big Easy Whiskey Makes it Easy to Celebrate Mardi Gras Anywhere

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For those celebrating Mardi Gras far from the French Quarter, Big Easy Whiskey is once again delivering the flavor of New Orleans straight to front doors nationwide

For the second year in a row, Big Easy Whiskey has partnered with local favorite Pigéon Catering to bring back its wildly popular Big Easy Whiskey-flavored King Cakes for fans across the country. Big Easy Whiskey offers you a lagniappe of easy-to-make cocktail recipes like Easy Over Ice or its King Cake, Baby cocktail.

Mardi Gras Right to Your Door

Even if you're nowhere near New Orleans, order the city's namesake spirit at https://www.bigeasywhiskey.com/shop , available for shipping to 46 states. Have your own Mardi Gras Party with these Big Easy Whiskey party-ready cocktails .

You can also enjoy the flavor of New Orleans delivered to your door with a Big Easy Whiskey Flavored King Cake – $76 (includes shipping) . A brioche-style cake filled with a cinnamon brown sugar swirl, glazed with Big Easy Whiskey syrup, and finished with a rich Big Easy Whiskey caramel icing.

Big Easy Whiskey is debuting Krewe-inspired merchandise, including t-shirts, hats, and canvas tote bags, all ready for your own festive party. Order by Feb. 6 to ensure arrival by Mardi Gras. Purchase at: https://shop.bigeasywhiskey.com

Participating in Dry January but still craving the flavors of New Orleans? This King Cake is 100% alcohol free, delivering the flavoring of Big Easy Whiskey's signature taste without needing to pour a glass, making it an ideal compromise.

About Big Easy Spirits Company

Big Easy Spirits Co, a portfolio of New Orleans-based inventive American spirits, was founded by distilled spirits industry leaders inspired by the creative and entrepreneurial soul of their native New Orleans to build the city's first modern spirits supplier. They believe the world would be a better place if consumers had real spirits from real places that are damn delicious to drink. Their flagship, Big Easy Whiskey, exists to put the whiskey back in flavored whiskey and give the category the respect it's due without becoming one more flavored regional product adrift in a sea of sameness. Visit www.bigeasywhiskey.com to learn more.

