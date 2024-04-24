Celebrate May The 4th With Hotel Collection's Star Wars™ Scented Universe

The luxury home fragrance and lifestyle brand announces collaboration with Lucasfilm to launch an eight-scent collection inspired by Star Wars™ universe

MIAMI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Star Wars Day, May 4, 2024, Hotel Collection , is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Lucasfilm, introducing a captivating eight-scent collection inspired by the iconic Star Wars franchise. This special collection brings the essence of the Star Wars galaxy into the homes of fans, offering a multisensory journey through the scents associated with beloved Star Wars characters and stories.

Dedicated to innovation and with a loyal customer base exceeding two million patrons, Hotel Collection has consistently shaped the scent marketing landscape. Now, Hotel Collection is proud to introduce a collection of fragrances that capture the essence of iconic Star Wars characters and legendary stories.

Each scent in the collection has been meticulously crafted to transport users' senses into the thrilling Star Wars galaxy, invoking cherished memories and emotions. These fragrances are available in various forms, including fragrance oils, candles, room sprays, car diffusers, and reed diffusers, offering an unparalleled olfactory experience tailored to the size of your home or business.

The Star Wars scent collaboration from Hotel Collection will be exclusively available at Aroma360 retail locations and online at www.hotelcollection.com/pages/star-wars widely April 15, 2024 ranging from

The Star Wars scent collaboration includes:

Rebel Spirit Collection: Experience the compassion and idealism of Luke Skywalker with fragrance notes of Bergamot, Rising Amber, and Valencia Orange , embodying his courageous spirit.

Jedi Collection: Capture the essence of the light side of the Force with scent notes of Bergamot, Damask Rose, and Chinese Black Tea, reflecting the Jedi Code of goodness and selflessness.

The Dark Side Collection: Delve into the heartless and dominant nature of Darth Vader with notes of Sinister Sage, Patchouli, and Saffron, reflecting the character's quest for power.

The Duel Collection: Experience the epic battle between light and dark side of the Force featuring notes of Santal, Dim Amber, and Musk.

The Force Collection: Enter the realm of wisdom and mastery inspired by Yoda with fragrance notes of Bright Neroli, Oud Wood , and Cardamom.

Sith Collection: Explore the darkness with notes of Cashmere Amber, Shadowy Violet, and Bitter Orange, representing passion, anger, and the allure of the dark side.

Galactic Hope Collection: Celebrate the entire Star Wars saga with notes of Smooth Resin, Seductive Amber, and Vintage Wood encapsulating the essence of the entire Star Wars galaxy.

THE EMPIRE Collection: Step into the dominion of the dark side featuring notes of Toasted Vanilla, Shadow Clove, and Black Amber, representing everything the dark side stands for.

The Star Wars collaboration also features three special trio sets:

The Light Collection Set

The Dark Side Collection Set

Light Side vs. Dark Side Set

This collaboration is set to delight Star Wars enthusiasts and scent aficionados alike, allowing them to immerse themselves in the epic saga of Star Wars through Hotel Collection's exquisite scents.

About Hotel Collection: Hotel-Inspired Fragrances and Lifestyle Products. Recreate Your Favorite Five-Star Experience Anywhere, Anytime. Hotel Collection is a lifestyle brand that brings the five-star experience to your home. The line of hotel-inspired home fragrances and lifestyle goods will capture your senses and transport you to your favorite destination. Hotel Collection products are people, pet, and plant-friendly. All formulations are vegan, sustainably sourced, 100% non-toxic, free of parabens, and hypoallergenic. #BringTheHotelHome

About The Founder

Benzion Aboud, CEO of popular luxury scenting brand Hotel Collection is a seasoned brand builder with a background in finance who began the scenting and lifestyle start-up by utilizing performance marketing methodologies which have propelled the brand to success in just a few short years.

For more information, visit www.hotelcollection.com or follow @HotelCollection

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

