CELEBRATE MOM AT BRAVO! WITH A SPECIAL DAY OUT & A $25 GIFT

Open at 10am

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better way to show Mom she's loved than gathering the whole family at Bravo! Italian Kitchen. On Sunday, May 10, 2026, families are invited to gather and enjoy a day filled with fresh Italian flavors, warm hospitality, and meaningful moments around the table. As an added bonus, every mom who dines in will receive a $25 gift to use on a future visit from June 1 through July 31, 2026.

"At Bravo!, we believe the best meals are shared with the people who matter most," said Emily Bishop, Chief Operating Officer. "Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to slow down, celebrate together, and show Mom how much she means. We're excited to make her day special and give her something to look forward to all summer long."

A Full Day of Celebration — Brunch Through Dinner

Bravo! locations open at 10am for Mother's Day brunch and serve through dinner. Whether Mom loves waking up to something sweet or prefers a leisurely evening dinner with the family, Bravo! has a table waiting.

For parties of 20 or more, contact your local Bravo! event planning team directly.

A Gift For Mom

Bravo! is giving every mom who dines in on Mother's Day a $25 gift to use on a future visit. Available at participating locations for dine-in guests only. See restaurant for complete details.

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Mom's Gift: $25 Bravo! Gift for a future visit

Valid: June 1 – July 31, 2026

Reservations: bravoitalian.com

Don't Wait — Reservations Are Going Fast

Mother's Day is one of the most popular dining days of the year, and Bravo! locations fill up quickly. Families are encouraged to make their reservations now. Large groups of 20 or more should contact their local Bravo! event coordinator directly.

Reserve now at bravoitalian.com.

About Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is a nationally recognized upscale-casual Italian restaurant. Known for authentic pasta made to order, brick-oven pizzas, wood-fired proteins, signature cocktails, and curated Italian wines, Bravo! delivers fresh, flavorful Italian cooking in a warm, family-friendly environment. From weekday happy hours and Sunday brunch to holiday celebrations and large group events, Bravo! Italian Kitchen has been a trusted neighborhood gathering place. Find your nearest location at bravoitalian.com.

Media Contact: Erin Amadeo | [email protected]

SOURCE Bravo! Italian Kitchen