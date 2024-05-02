Celebrate Motherhood with doTERRA: A Special Giveaway in Honor of Mothers Everywhere

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, doTERRA, the world leader of essential oils and wellness products, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming giveaway to celebrate the extraordinary role of mothers in our lives. This Mother's Day, doTERRA recognizes and honors the tireless efforts, unwavering love and boundless dedication of mothers everywhere.

In recognition of the invaluable contributions of mothers, doTERRA is excited to offer a special giveaway, where five lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive a bundle of five elegant products carefully chosen to pamper and uplift the spirits of these special people.

The giveaway includes the following five products:

1. Lavender 15 mL: Renowned for its calming and soothing aroma, Lavender essential oil is a staple for promoting a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere, providing mothers with a moment of tranquility amidst their busy schedules.

2. Peppermint Beadlets: Bursting with refreshing minty flavor, Peppermint Beadlets offer a quick and convenient way for mothers to invigorate their senses and maintain a feeling of freshness throughout the day.

3. Citrus Bliss® 15 mL: Infused with the uplifting aromas of citrus fruits, Citrus Bliss essential oil blend is perfect for brightening and energizing a home, helping mothers to embrace each day with positivity and enthusiasm.

4. doTERRA Balance® 15 mL: With its harmonizing blend of grounding oils, doTERRA Balance invites a sense of tranquility and balance, empowering mothers to navigate life's challenges with grace and serenity.

5. AromaTouch® 15 mL: Formulated to complement a comforting and relaxing massage, AromaTouch essential oil blend offers mothers a soothing touch, allowing them to unwind and recharge.

"We are incredibly grateful for the love, strength, and selflessness that mothers pour into their families each day," says Krista Numbers, Corporate Communication director at doTERRA. "This Mother's Day, we wanted to express our appreciation by offering a special giveaway to pamper and uplift the mothers who enrich our lives in countless ways."

Join doTERRA in honoring and celebrating the exceptional mothers in our lives this Mother's Day. For more information and to enter the giveaway, please visit: https://contest.doterra.com/?siteRevision=63

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. dōTERRA is committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through its industry-leading Cō-Impact Sourcing® model. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.dōTERRA.com.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC