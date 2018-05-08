Celebrate Mother's Day with 3X Points at Barona Resort & Casino on May 13

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, treat your mom to 3X points all day long on all her favorite slots, keno machines and video poker games at Barona Resort & Casino, The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®! From midnight to midnight, on Sunday, May 13, the entire family will have 3X as many chances to win.
Points multiplied are redeemable for cashback, but do not count for comps or a higher Club Barona tier.
About Barona Resort & Casino
Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golf week Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
