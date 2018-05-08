Celebrate Mother's Day with 3X Points at Barona Resort & Casino on May 13

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, treat your mom to 3X points all day long on all her favorite slots, keno machines and video poker games at Barona Resort & Casino, The Point Multiplier Capital of the World®! From midnight to midnight, on Sunday, May 13, the entire family will have 3X as many chances to win.

Points multiplied are redeemable for cashback, but do not count for comps or a higher Club Barona tier.