Celebrate Mother's Day with Healthy and Practical Gifts from Waterdrop

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day approaches, Waterdrop, a pioneer in the field of water filtration technology, is pleased to make gift giving a little easier with discounted offerings on our health-beneficial and practical product range. Our heartfelt offerings of quality water solutions aim to convey health and care for your mothers.

Take a look at our choicest product offerings, tailor-made to suit the needs of the most remarkable woman in your life:

Mother's Day Sale

1. Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher : This is the upgrade your drinking water requires. Certified by IAPMO and boasting a premium 5 µm carbon block material, it assures superior, rapid filtration. The electric design ensures speedy and precise filtration, providing fresh and safe water. It boasts a durable built-in battery and exceptional safety standards, making it an essential lifestyle enhancer.

2. Waterdrop X Series Under Sink Reverse Osmosis System, X16 , Selling at $1399 after 30% OFF: a top-tier filtration system with notable features packed to ensure you a healthy and efficient hydration experience. This unit impresses with a 1600GPD rapid flow rate, filling your glass in three seconds, and an advanced 11-layer filtration system that removes over 1000 harmful substances. The eco-friendly 3:1 low drain ratio promises three cups of ultra-pure RO water for every one cup of wastewater, maximizing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. The system further enhances your health by restoring essential minerals to your drinking water, providing you with alkaline and remineralized RO water. Adding to its smart design, the unit offers a visible fresh water quality display and boasts easy installation in just five minutes. Opt for the Waterdrop X Series for a next-level water purification experience.

3. Waterdrop G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System , Selling at $699 after 30% OFF: This compact solution assures pure water without compromising on design. It's an 800 gallons-per-day certified system, ideal for big families. With 9-stage filtration, a smart faucet for real-time water quality information, and a sleek, tankless design, the G3P800 guarantees consistent, quality water on-demand.

4. Under Sink Water Filter 15UA , Selling at $62.99 after 10% OFF: A long-lasting and efficient solution for clean water. Offering a service life of 24 months or 16,000 gallons, the system features innovative multi-stage filtration to significantly reduce various pollutants. It's constructed from premium, IAPMO-certified materials that meet NSF/ANSI standards. The easy installation process, with push-to-connect fittings, takes minimal time, and the filter can be replaced in 3 seconds. With its 0.75 gpm flow rate, it provides fast, refreshing water for numerous uses, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen, bathroom, RV, or office.

5. Waterdrop Skincare Water Softening System BFU1 , Selling at $71.99 after 20% OFF: More than the standard water softening unit. With a unique multi-stage filtration process, it converts hard water into soft water by successfully eliminating harmful substances to promote your skin and hair health and at the same time increase minerals in water to combat skin inflammation. Its water-softening function reduces skin dryness, irritation, and helps maintain moisture levels for smoother, suppler skin. With cutting-edge 7-stage filtration, it effectively reduces 99.9% of bacteria, chlorine, TDS, and other irritants while enriching water with essential minerals. Promising a lifespan of 3 months, it ensures a continuous supply of pure, skin-friendly water. Sporting a sleek white design, and offering a quick, easy 2-minute installation process, this bathroom filter adds a touch of elegance to your space while caring for your skin.

All the discounts are valid from 5/1/2024 to 5/15/2024.

About Waterdrop

As a renowned name in the water filtration industry, Waterdrop continually aims to deliver clean, healthy, and readily available water. Our high-quality filtration systems demonstrate the company's commitment to product innovation, a healthier lifestyle, and sustainability.

SOURCE Waterdrop