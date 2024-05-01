Celebrate Motorcycle Awareness Day - May 11, 2024

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Motorcycle Awareness Month, join us on May 11, 2024, for an event designed to heighten motorcycle safety and awareness across Nevada. Hundreds of motorcyclists will gather for a parade ride from Full Throttle Law to Las Vegas Harley Davidson on the Strip, advocating for stronger legislative protections for motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users.

Full Throttle Law CEO, Jared Richards, Explains the Goal of Motorcycle Awareness Day. Motorcycle Awareness Day Motorcycle Riders Advocate for Greater Safety and Driver Awareness

Event Details:

Date: May 11, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Location: Starts at Full Throttle Law: 1671 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson. Ending at Las Vegas Harley Davidson.

Activities: Motorcycle parade, live music, food vendors, safety workshops, blood drive, motorcycle competitions, and more.

This year's event is set to double in size, with an expected 300 riders participating. If riding isn't your style, join us at the Las Vegas Harley Davidson for a celebration that includes live music, food, and a showcase of local vendors. You can do your part by donating blood at the "biker blood drive." Check out the custom motorcycles participating in the Full Throttle Magazine Bike Show. It's a perfect day to support the community and push for vital changes that enhance safety for all.

About Full Throttle Law:

Full Throttle Law is dedicated to promoting motorcycle safety and common-sense legislative changes such as lane splitting / lane filtering to enhance awareness and reduce motorcycle rider injuries. For more information, please visit our website or contact Shannon Venturo.

Media Opportunities:

Interview opportunities with Jared Richards, CEO of Full Throttle Law, community safety experts, legislative advocates, and motorcycle community leaders will be available. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shannon Venturo.

Join us in making roads safer for everyone by promoting motorcycle awareness. Your presence can drive change!

For additional details about Motorcycle Awareness Day or to get involved, contact Shannon Venturo at 833-702-7433 or [email protected], or visit MotorcycleAwarenessDay.com. Photos, videos, and other assets are available here: https://bit.ly/madlv.

Contact:

Shannon Venturo

Full Throttle Law

Phone: 833-702-7433

Email: [email protected]

Website: MotorcycleAwarenessDay.com

