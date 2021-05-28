Celebrate National Beef Burger Day with an Award-Winning Burger and Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

DENVER, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Beef Burger Day today, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's Checkoff-funded Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand announced that Celebrity Chef Esther Choi is the winner of the first-ever, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Beef Burger Battle.

Five chefs took on the challenge to develop their take on the classic beef burger. From May 19 through May 26, each participating chef showcased their tastiest and most innovative beef burger recipe on social media.

"Nothing beats a beef burger, and I was looking for the recipe that elevated it to the next level," said Capon. Tweet this Chef Esther Choi of NYC's Mokbar and Ms. Yoo created the winning burger with a custom burger blend, topped with kimchi bacon onion jam, American cheese, and gochujang aioli on a brioche bun.

7-time winner of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash Josh Capon selected this year's winner. Capon is a restaurateur of NYC dining establishments and the co-founder of Bowery Meat Company.

"Nothing beats a beef burger, and I was looking for the recipe that elevated it to the next level," said Capon. "They all tasted great but ultimately, it came down to who's burger I would want to eat over and over again. And for me, the beef patty paired with the original flavors of Chef Choi's Korean-inspired Kimchi Bacon Jam gave her the edge."

Chef Esther Choi of Mokbar and Ms. Yoo in NYC offered a custom burger blend, topped with kimchi bacon onion jam, American cheese, and gochujang aioli on a brioche bun.

Additional participants in this year's Beef Burger Battle were:

Chef Hugh Acheson is the chef and owner of 5&10 located in Athens, GA, as well as Empire State South and by George in Atlanta. Chef Acheson presented a 5-ounce smashed Sirloin burger with griddled halloumi cheese, harissa, cucumber pickles, and little gem lettuce on a sesame bun.

Arizona-based Chef Ryan Clark of Hotel Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa created a burger with chorizo-spiced beef patty, lettuce, roasted poblano chile, Oaxaca cheese, farm egg, lime aioli on a torta hamburger bun.

Chef Lamar Moore of Chicago and the recent winner of Food Network's "Vegas Chef Prizefight," shared his burger recipe that includes a 4-ounce Angus beef patty stuffed with smoked pimento cheese, topped with jalapeno jam on a Hawaiian roll.

Chef Brooke Williamson, co-owner and co-chef of the restaurant group Company For Dinner, gave a recipe for a 50/50 blend of Ribeye and Chuck, blue cheese aioli, tomato-bacon jam, grilled onion, and iceberg lettuce on a onion brioche roll toasted with garlic butter.

For more information the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Beef Burger Battle recipes, go to https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/cooking/beef-burger-day

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Michelle Alexander

Director, Public and Media Relations

9110 E. Nichols Ave, Suite 300

Centennial, CO 80112

PH: 303.850.3392 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff

Related Links

https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

