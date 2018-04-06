Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries

Bottle Opener & Catchers : https://amzn.to/2uJDcgs

National Beer Day is observed annually on April 7th. Celebrate with this delectable décor and a pint of pilsner, pale ale, lager, stout, porter, German bock or specialty beer.

This day was established to not only honor the history of beer but also to celebrate the Cullen–Harrison Act – an act which allowed people to buy, sell and drink beer that had 4% alcohol by volume and was signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. The day in which it went into effect, over a million and a half barrels of beer were sold.

About MCS Industries, Inc.: http://mcsframes.com

MCS is the leading supplier of quality mirrors, frames and wall décor to retailers throughout the world. MCS has proven consumer response to their high-quality, fashion-oriented and moderately priced mirrors, poster, wall and tabletop frames, photo albums and scrapbooks. For MCS Industries Customer Care, call 800-833-3058.

