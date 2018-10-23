Celebrate National Bologna Day By Beefing Up Your Bologna Game With Chef-Developed Recipes

Recent polling* commissioned by the NHDSC in partnership with the Beef Checkoff and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults shows that only 35 percent of Americans know that bologna is a type of sausage. Polling also found that the classic bologna on white bread sandwich reigns supreme with 70 percent of bologna eaters saying slices on bread are one of their favorite ways to enjoy bologna. And while that's a delicious way to enjoy bologna, there are many other easy, creative ways to prepare bologna that will turn anyone into a true bologna enthusiast.

"Like any sausage, bologna is very versatile and can be used as a delicious ingredient to add flavor to many different types of dishes or as the star of a meal, as well," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "There's a delicious reason why 'you're full of bologna' is part of our American vernacular and our new recipes make bologna irresistible," Mittenthal added.

The four recipes, developed by a Culinary Institute of America trained chef, include:

Bologna Burger Sliders : An update to the classic ground beef slider, adding in ground bologna and topped with pepperjack cheese and grilled onions for an extra flavor kick

: An update to the classic ground beef slider, adding in ground bologna and topped with pepperjack cheese and grilled onions for an extra flavor kick Bologna-Slaki with Tzatziki: A Mediterranean twist with skewers of bologna, red onion and red pepper chunks, marinated in olive oil, oregano, lemon and garlic, then grilled and served with a cool yogurt, cucumber, mint and cumin sauce.

A Mediterranean twist with skewers of bologna, red onion and red pepper chunks, marinated in olive oil, oregano, lemon and garlic, then grilled and served with a cool yogurt, cucumber, mint and cumin sauce. Crunchy Grilled Bologna and Cheese Sandwich : These indulgent, crispy-gooey sandwiches, topped and grilled with crushed potato chips are terrific for lunch, naturally, but also work fabulously as an hors d'oeuvres when cut into quarters and dipped into honey-mustard

: These indulgent, crispy-gooey sandwiches, topped and grilled with crushed potato chips are terrific for lunch, naturally, but also work fabulously as an hors d'oeuvres when cut into quarters and dipped into honey-mustard Grilled Bologna Salad Sandwich: Step away from the tuna melt and try this delicious bologna alternative chopped with provolone, Dijon mustard, hot relish and mayonnaise.

Celebrate Bologna Day By Biting Your Best Bologna Snowflake

Sliced bologna's thin, round shape lends itself to a particularly fun way to play with your food—bologna snowflakes. Like the paper snowflakes children make by folding pieces of paper and strategically cutting different shapes, bologna snowflakes can be made the same way. To celebrate National Bologna Day, the NHDSC and Beef Checkoff want to see people's most creative bologna snowflakes. Bologna snowflake photos can be submitted to contest@hot-dog.org by Friday, October 26 and the best one will win a gift card for bologna and a National Hot Dog and Sausage Council t-shirt.

For more bologna facts, figures, recipes, a quiz and more, check out the Guide to Bologna at www.hot-dog.org.

