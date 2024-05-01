Celebrate National Buttermilk Biscuit Day with Free Biscuits from the Experts at Cracker Barrel

New Biscuit Survey by Cracker Barrel Reveals Surprising State-by-State Data Including a Debate on Topping Preferences and More

LEBANON, Tenn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May 14 is National Buttermilk Biscuit Day and what better way to celebrate than with free biscuits* from the experts: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®. In honor of this national holiday, Cracker Barrel is encouraging guests to visit their local store to enjoy its craveable, handmade biscuits. Inspired by simple ingredients and authentic preparations, each buttermilk biscuit is carefully hand crafted, using custom-designed rolling pins and biscuit cutters. With nearly 55 years of experience serving millions of biscuits to guests across the country, Cracker Barrel has mastered the craveable, flakey yet fluffy buttermilk biscuit recipe.

In honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on May 14, Cracker Barrel conducted a nationwide survey to uncover the different ways people like their biscuits. Celebrate National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on May 14 with Cracker Barrel's made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, available all day.

To further establish its biscuit expertise, Cracker Barrel conducted a nationwide survey to uncover the different ways people like their biscuits. In a survey of more than 5,000 adults throughout the United States, Cracker Barrel found that most states preferred butter (60%) or gravy (28%) as a biscuit topping, but Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland prefer their biscuits come with bacon, sausage, eggs or jelly/jam.

In addition, the National Buttermilk Biscuit survey found that:

2 out of 5 Americans say biscuits go well with a meal at any time of the day.

Nearly half of respondents say they like their biscuit toppings to be both sweet and savory. Made with the same high-quality ingredients, each Cracker Barrel store has a dedicated biscuit oven that produces a fresh batch of warm biscuits every day, perfectly flakey in texture and thickness and perfect all types of toppings.

The results also showed that 50% of respondents say homemade buttermilk biscuits are intimidating to make from scratch.

The South loves their buttermilk biscuits. The states where a large majority of people claim they could eat biscuits everyday are predominantly in the Southeastern region of the United States, plus Nevada.

The states where a large majority of people claim they could eat biscuits everyday are predominantly in the Southeastern region of , plus . Ultimately, buttermilk biscuits are appreciated by most Americans in all 50 states with the majority of people reporting they could eat biscuits every day. Massachusetts had the lowest percentage of people who said they could eat biscuits everyday compared to any other state, yet still, 60% of people in the Bay State admit they could eat them every day.

For more information on Cracker Barrel's Buttermilk Biscuits or to order them online, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Survey Method:

Cracker Barrel commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of at least 5,014 adults throughout the United States, with at least 100 adults sampled from each of the 50 states. The margin of error of the overall sample of 5,014 participants is around +/- 1 percentage point with a confidence level of 95 percent. The margin of error of the 50 individual sample of participants in each state is around +/- 10 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fielding occurred between April 3 and April 12 of 2024. Atomik Research, a part of 4media group, is a creative market research agency.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate nearly 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 44 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

