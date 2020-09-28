Celebrate National Coffee Day with a Special Promotion from PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For coffee lovers around the country, their admiration and appreciation for their favorite caffeinated beverage peaks every year on September 29: National Coffee Day. PJ's Coffee of New Orleans understands their passion better than anyone, and that's why the nationwide coffeehouse is rolling out a thoughtful promotion to help them celebrate the day.

This year on September 29, for every bag of coffee customers purchase in store or online, PJ's Coffee will donate one bag directly to active members serving in the United States military.

The New Orleans-based company will also make a monetary donation tied to the sale of its "Sunrise Salute" coffee bags on National Coffee Day. This donation will go toward the Fisher House Foundation: a non-profit organization building comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free-of-charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

"National Coffee Day is one of the best days of the year for us, and we really wanted to make an impact outside our stores this year while getting our customers involved," said Reid Nolte, Vice President of Brand Strategy at PJ's Coffee of New Orleans. "By ordering a bag of coffee from PJ's on September 29, not only are you providing yourself with much-needed supply of delicious coffee, but you're also doing the same for the men and women defending our country. It's just one way we can come together to show our gratitude for these brave individuals."

PJ's Coffee is constantly focused on giving back to and strengthening their relationship with military personnel both active and veteran.

Most recently, the franchise became the official coffee, espresso and blended-beverage partner of the United States Military Academy in West Point thanks to a new coffeehouse in Grant Hall. Additionally, PJ's Coffee spent the entire summer installing coffeehouses following a franchise agreement with the U.S. Marine Corps. These military personnel now enjoy an array of PJ's Coffee blends in 51 mess halls and 62 brew stations across nine bases.

The company is also an International Franchise Association VetFran member – proudly offering qualified veterans a 20 percent discount on the initial franchise fee – and famously gives away a franchise license to a lucky military veteran each year.

For more information about PJ's Coffee, visit www.pjscoffee.com. Interested prospects can also learn more about this wonderful franchise opportunity by visiting www.pjsfranchise.com.

ABOUT PJ'S COFFEE

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans was founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008 which was spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard. The New Orleans-based coffeehouse demonstrates that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffee-making matter. The brand serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the top one percent of Arabica beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. With 42 years as an established brand, it continues to remain an authentic coffeehouse with a New Orleans spirit. PJ's Coffee has 117 locations open and operating nationally and internationally.

