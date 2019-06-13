Celebrate National Dairy Month with New Seasonal Recipes from the State of Cheese®

Can't make it to Wisconsin this month but still want to join in on the fun? You're in luck as Wisconsin Cheese is available in 98% of grocery stores and instantly elevates any summer celebration with family and friends. Now you can host your own parties at home and take this season's entertaining to the next level with delicious Wisconsin specialty cheese, no matter where you are!

"We are so excited to have the whole country celebrate dairy alongside Wisconsin," said Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese. "While we may not all live here, a little wedge of Wisconsin lives inside all of us during National Dairy Month! We hope these recipes inspire you to taste some of Wisconsin's award-winning cheeses."

Whether you're planning a beachside picnic, summer soirée, or a weekend backyard barbecue, recipes from Wisconsin Cheese minimize indoor prep time and maximize fun. Recipes and suggestions for easy-to-create bites that bring big flavor and travel well include an eye catching Summertime Cheeseboard and a refreshing Summer Grilled Chicken Salad with Blackberry Vinaigrette.

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge on packaging nationwide when shopping for your summer parties and find more seasonal recipe inspiration for the best appetizers, entrees, side-dishes, mouth-watering desserts and more at WisconsinCheese.com.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth- generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

