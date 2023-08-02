Celebrate National Dog Day at Rosewood Miramar Beach Best in Show

News provided by

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Luxury Resort in Montecito, CA Hosts Second Annual Dog Show Presented by STAUD with Special Guest Camilla Belle

MONTECITO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Miramar Beach, the Forbes Five-Star resort located on an exclusive oceanfront stretch in Montecito, CA announces second annual Miramar Best in Show. Join us Sunday, August 27 from 1pm to 4pm on the Resort's Great Lawn for a paw-some afternoon with a touch of glamour at Miramar Best in Show presented by STAUD, an LA-based lifestyle brand that offers women's fashion and celebrates animals via their Custom Pet Portrait Collection. The event will be hosted by the Resort's Managing Director Rick Fidel featuring special guest Camilla Belle, American actress and dog lover.

Continue Reading
Miramar Best in Show
Miramar Best in Show
Rosewood Miramar Beach
Rosewood Miramar Beach

DAY OF

Experience an unforgettable event where guests and locals, accompanied by their furry friends, can vie for the chance to win the ultimate Miramar getaway*, which includes a two-night stay in a Beach House Guestroom, dinner for two at AMA Sushi, and dinner for two at the Resort's Michelin Star and Michelin Green Star award-winning restaurant Caruso's. At the event, STAUD will offer personalized embroidery on select custom pet pieces. Throughout the day, attendees can indulge in dog and adult-friendly specialty beverages like Paw-garitas featuring Cantaloupe, Coconut Milk and Mint. This year, the Resort welcomes a plethora of new vendors including but not limited to, PJ Salvage, Sambboho, ModernBeast and George Pet Shop who will present a bevy of retail to shop and enjoy. A portion of proceeds from all sales will benefit regional shelters, Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane.

THE COMPETITION

Registration for each competitor is USD195, with all proceeds from entries donated to Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane. The event is complimentary for spectators and welcomes competitors to enter the show to compete in the following categories:

  • Miramar's Best in Show
  • Trick of The Day
  • Most Spirit
  • Best Look

"We are all about celebrating our furry friends at Miramar," says Rick Fidel, Managing Director, Rosewood Miramar Beach. "This year, the Resort is honored to partner with STAUD to benefit Love Leo Rescue and Santa Barbara Humane, two organizations focused on rescuing and rehabilitating animals in Southern California."

FUR FANS

The Resort, since opening, has welcomed pets with its Pampered Pets program. A special welcome awaits pets when they arrive and throughout their stay they can expect a plethora of treats, amenities, and friendly encounters. Our four-legged friends are treated to tasty offerings via a custom pet menu and exclusive pet products and amenities. The Resort welcomes dogs of all sizes and a fee of USD150 per pet per stay applies.

*This certificate is subject to availability and does not include gratuities. Certificate not valid for weekends, holidays, and additional blackout dates may apply. Certificate validity cannot be extended for use beyond June 30th, 2024; and will be null and void after this date. Certificate excludes any incidental charges such as food, beverage, spa, transfers, or activities, unless otherwise noted above. This certificate is non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash or credit value if not utilized or only partially utilized. The original certificate must be presented upon check-in. Certificate cannot be sold online or to any third party. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

For more information and to enter please visit: Miramar Best In Show | Rosewood Miramar Beach Experiences (rosewoodhotels.com)

Connect with us: 
Facebook.com/RosewoodMiramarBeach or Twitter @RosewoodMiramar or Instagram @rosewoodmiramarbeach

Media Contact
Emilie Plouchart
Director of Communications, Rosewood Miramar Beach
Telephone: +1 818 424 1006
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Also from this source

AN ICON REAWAKENS: KONA VILLAGE, A ROSEWOOD RESORT HONORS THE HAWAIIAN HIDEAWAY'S LEGACY WITH AUTHENTIC CONNECTIONS TO CULTURE AND PLACE

ROSEWOOD SEOUL TO BRING A NEW URBAN LANDMARK TO THE DYNAMIC CITY, OPENING IN 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.