Celebrate National Egg Day…with FREE Sausage!

"We know eggs rank high in America's hearts. From fried to scrambled, their versatility is unmatched and their ease of preparation has made them a fridge staple for quick breakfasts or weeknight meals. But we also know eggs taste even better when paired with our signature seasoned sausage," said Christopher Olson, senior brand manager, Jimmy Dean brand. "We're excited to recognize eggs' place on America's plates and reward everyone with a delicious and savory compliment to their eggs – our sausage."

Scan an Egg, Get a Sausage

On National Egg Day, June 3, Jimmy Dean brand is turning every egg into an offer for free sausage to encourage consumers to cook up a warm, satisfying breakfast with the dynamic duo.

Here's how to get in on the fun:

Scan: Through the exclusive, first-of-its-kind Jimmy Dean brand lens on the Snapchat app, use your phone to scan a fresh egg and swipe up to start redeeming this free sausage offer. Once prompted, you will be asked to enter your phone number and will receive a text to opt into the offer. Shop: Head to the refrigerated aisle of the grocery store and purchase a 1lb roll of Jimmy Dean fresh premium pork sausage (any of the 8 signature seasoned varieties applies). Submit: Take a photo of your receipt and submit to receive $5.99 for your purchase conveniently through your PayPal account. Savor: Enjoy your fresh Jimmy Dean sausage and eggs.

"We think it's a pretty 'egg'citing program and cannot wait to help people celebrate this perfect partnership of sausage and eggs," added Olson.

The unique lens goes live on the Snapchat app on June 3, 2021 at 12 midnight Eastern Time with up to 10,000 offers available for redemption.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy.

