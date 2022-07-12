Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with NadaMoo!’s Dairy-Free Ice Cream

To help celebrate this year's National Ice Cream Day, NadaMoo! offers a variety of dairy-free flavors that everyone can enjoy. Even more, the brand is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. NadaMoo! remains committed to using low-impact, environmentally-friendly farming practices, and 100% sustainably-sourced sugarcane & paper-based packaging. NadaMoo!'s quality, clean-label ingredients, and rich flavors make celebrating this holiday on July 17 th even sweeter!

"What makes NadaMoo! unique is the culture behind our incredible ice cream," explains NadaMoo! President and CEO Daniel Nicholson. "We started our journey as a family business and have stayed that way ever since. To this day, we embrace values that are close to our hearts like sustainability, quality ingredients and craftsmanship, and the Texan love that started it all."

Nicholson tells us a little more about what makes NadaMoo! special sharing, "Our greatest strength is the people behind NadaMoo! and the culture that they create. Everyone here is committed to making the world a better (and more delicious) place. We pride ourselves in using real ingredients to ensure that NadaMoo! can be enjoyed without having to compromise either your health or delicious flavor. All of our products are 100% non-GMO, made with non-synthetic ingredients, as well as flavored naturally without any artificial preservatives or coloring. We can maintain a clean list of ingredients, and deliver mouthwatering flavor in every pint, making NadaMoo! the perfect balance of nutritious and indulgent ice cream."

With great ingredients and even better tasting ice cream, NadaMoo!'s ice cream has been luring fans into the vegan ice cream world for over 15 years. Join in on the dairy-free festivities this National Ice Cream Day by grabbing a pint, or a few, at a store location near you or by ordering directly from their website at nadamoo.com.

About NadaMoo!.

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably-sourced and certified-organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family. It has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower fat and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their pints is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com , @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

