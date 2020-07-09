Celebrate National Ice Cream Month With Free Ice Cream Giveaways From Hudsonville Ice Cream

July 8-12 : Year's Supply of Ice Cream (winner selected July 13 )

: Year's Supply of Ice Cream (winner selected ) July 15-19 : You Pick 8 Pints (winner selected July 20 )

: You Pick 8 Pints (winner selected ) July 22-26 : Year's Supply of Ice Cream (winner selected July 27 )

The 12-week giveaway kicked off on May 27 and concludes in mid-August. The grand prize is a stay at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Hudsonville is also offering a special coupon offer for $2 off any flavor – the coupon can be claimed at hudsonvilleicecream.com/sweetestsummerever and redeemed at local grocery stores where Hudsonville is sold.

"National Ice Cream Month is our favorite month of the year, and we're celebrating by doing what we do best – sharing ice cream," said Rachel Messingschlager, Hudsonville Ice Cream Marketing Manager. "With this summer being a little different than we all anticipated, these weekly giveaways are a great way for us to get ice cream to people and give them something sweet to brighten their day."

Hudsonville Ice Cream is committed to making moments sweeter and has been gifting ice cream to essential workers and those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic through its Random Acts of Ice Cream program. Additionally, Hudsonville has expanded its offerings this year with ice cream collections available for purchase online at shop.hudsonvilleicecream.com, giving fans everywhere a chance to get the taste of Hudsonville where they live.

Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors, with both traditional ice cream and dairy-free options available in scoop shops and grocery stores in more than a dozen states. Hudsonville's new Extra Indulgent pint lineup debuted earlier this year. Hudsonville Ice Cream is made with the highest-quality milk and cream locally sourced from neighboring dairy farmers, some within 10 miles of its headquarters. Though the creamery boasts an evolving flavor list, Hudsonville Ice Cream continues to utilize the same base recipe from more than 90 years ago. To learn more about Hudsonville Ice Cream, visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.

