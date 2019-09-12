Celebrate National Ink and Toner Day with a Special Discount from LD Products

"We work hard to make affordable cartridges available to everyone so our customers can print what they need without worrying about the price. National Ink and Toner Day is the one day a year we get to recognize the impact print has on our busy lives," says CEO Aaron Leon. "Printer cartridge savings can go a long way for a teacher that's just starting the school year or a company that wants to lower their operating costs, and it's those stories that drive our business."

Shop LDProducts.com to find everyday low prices on thousands of popular compatible printer cartridges, all backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Use coupon code LDINKDAY for an exclusive National Ink and Toner Day discount.

About LD Products

Since 1999, LD Products has enjoyed great success as a high quality and cost-effective alternative to printer brand consumables. The company also boasts a large selection of office supplies with discount prices on the most trusted names in the industry.

SOURCE LD Products

Related Links

http://www.ldproducts.com

