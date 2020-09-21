Celebrate National Lobster Day with Maine Lobster Delivered Right to Your Door

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, September 25th marks National Lobster Day, an annual holiday celebrating the hardworking men and women who support the integral industry. From the cold, clean waters of Maine, the distinct sweet flavor and sustainable harvesting practices have made Maine Lobster one of the most iconic foods in the world.

While this year has brought challenges to the industry, it has also demonstrated the resiliency of Maine fishermen, dealers and processors that have worked tirelessly to innovate and find ways for consumers to enjoy the sweet flavor of Maine Lobster from the comfort of their own homes – especially during the pandemic, when 54% of Americans are cooking more at home.

"Now more than ever, it's important to recognize the hundreds of small businesses who consider Maine Lobster a way of life," said Marianne LaCroix, Executive Director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative. "Lobster is an important symbol of Maine's identity and during these challenging times, we hope consumers across the country join us in celebrating National Lobster Day by ordering fresh Maine Lobster and in turn supporting this beloved fishery."

With a range of offerings from DIY lobster roll kits to fresh product, frozen meat and tails, and even ready to eat products like lobster bisque and mac & cheese, the delicious, sweet flavor of Maine Lobster can be delivered directly to your door. Maine Lobster brands featuring nationwide delivery include:

Bayley's Lobster Pound, Scarborough

Beal's Lobster Pier, Southwest Harbor

Bean Maine Lobster, Inc, Rockland

Cap Morrill's Inc, Brewer

Inc, Brewer Cape Porpoise Lobster Co, Inc, Kennebunkport

Dorr Lobster Co, Inc, Milbridge

Get Maine Lobster, Portland

Graffam Brothers Seafood Market, Rockport

Greenhead Lobster, Stonington

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co, Topsham

Harbor Fish Market, Portland

Little Cranberry Lobster, Islesford

Look's Gourmet Food Co, Inc; Bar Harbor Foods, Whiting

Lucky Catch Lobster, Portland

Luke's Lobster, Saco & Portland

Maine Lobster Now, Portland

Sea Salt Lobster, Saco

Seaview Lobster Co, Kittery

Shucks Maine Lobster, Richmond

The Lobster Shop, Portland

Maine Lobster is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients. It can be used as an alternative protein for a variety of dishes, including pastas, soups and salads, elevating the flavor and adding flare to everyday staples. The Maine Lobster industry offers a wide range of lobster formats that make it easy and accessible to prepare in the home setting. For recipes and tips for how to prepare Maine Lobster at home visit https://resources.lobsterfrommaine.com/cooking-lobster-at-home.

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, which are sustainability and traceability that's deeply rooted in tradition.

SOURCE Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative