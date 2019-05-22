Celebrate National Mango Month with Limited Edition Bistro® Tropical Mango Salad with Mango Cilantro Vinaigrette

Inspired by a tropical vacation, this refreshing salad is full of sweet dried mangos, crunchy cashews, spicy chili seasoned chicken and topped off with a tangy Mango Cilantro Vinaigrette. Resting on a crisp bed of arugula, baby greens and shredded carrots, the Bistro® Tropical Mango Salad delivers a perfect balance of sweet and savory ingredients with 190 calories, 6 grams of protein and 9 grams of fat.

"Crafting recipes for the Limited Edition Bistro® salad line-up is so exciting because we get to explore new flavors and take advantage of seasonal ingredients," said Bonduelle Fresh Americas Director of Marketing, Stacey Webb. "With the Bistro® Tropical Mango Salad, we wanted to push the boundaries of what could be in a ready-to-eat salad and took cues from the flavors we might see during a tropical getaway here and abroad."

Mangos are a juicy stone fruit from tropical trees which belong to the cashew family, making the two a perfect combination in this salad. Mangos originated in Southeast Asia and India, and made their way to the U.S. more than 100 years ago. Because mangos need a tropical climate to flourish, in the U.S. only Florida, California, Hawaii and Puerto Rico grow mangos. Mangos are the most popular fruit in the world, to the surprise of most North Americans. Mangos are consumed worldwide by a factor of three to one over bananas and ten to one over apples.

The only company to offer seasonal, limited-time-only ready-to-eat salads, Ready Pac Foods first introduced its Limited Edition Bistro® salad line-up in 2016 to provide consumers with fresh, peak of season ingredients, and exciting new varieties to try -- all in a healthier option for an on-the-go lunch. Past Limited Edition Bistro® salads have included seasonal favorites such as Pumpkin Spice, Green Goddess with Chicken & Herbed Avocado Dressing, and Roasted Beets & Baby Greens. Due to its popularity, one-time limited offering Roasted Corn with Pulled Pork & BBQ Drizzle has become a permanent offering in the Bistro® salad line.

Limited Edition Bistro® Tropical Mango Salads are available in the produce aisle of select retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.readypacfoods.com .

