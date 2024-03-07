Celebrate National Nutrition Month® with FDA by Exploring the Nutrition Facts Label

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase your knowledge about the food you're buying and eating with tools and tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this National Nutrition Month®. FDA resources can help consumers, health educators, and healthcare professionals understand the labels on packaged foods and beverages and make healthy food choices that last a lifetime.

Use the Interactive Nutrition Facts Label to learn more about what's in your favorite foods. This online tool is available in English and Spanish and provides helpful information on the different parts of the label including:

Serving information, calories, and % Daily Value;

Nutrients to get more of and nutrients to get less of;

The ingredient list, which is also found on food and beverage packages often below the Nutrition Facts label;

A glossary with definitions of many nutrition related terms;

Additional resources on food and nutrition from FDA, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and

Sharable fact sheets.

Put your Nutrition Facts label knowledge to the test with the Interactive Nutrition Facts Label's Fun Facts Quiz. Once you have learned more about the Nutrition Facts label, this short 10-question quiz is a fun way to help you test and practice using your knowledge. The questions will include real-life scenarios, such as comparing and choosing foods and labels at-home or in the grocery store.

FDA is continuing to prioritize its nutrition initiatives to ensure people in the United States have greater access to healthier foods and nutrition information. Some upcoming work includes finalizing the definition to update the "healthy" nutrient content claim. Front-of-package nutrition labeling is another initiative the FDA is currently exploring. This has been a tool used in other countries and holds promise for buyers of U.S. foods. Sodium reduction is another initiative at the FDA. New, voluntary targets are being developed for sodium reduction in a wide variety of foods to further the progress on sodium reduction.

For more information:

Learn more about FDA's Nutrition Initiatives.

Explore FDA's The Nutrition Facts Label What's in it for you? campaign and the extensive suite of nutrition resources, including toolkits, videos, and games.

campaign and the extensive suite of nutrition resources, including toolkits, videos, and games. For more information on using the Nutrition Facts label to make informed food choices this month and all year long, visit www.fda.gov/nutritioneducation.

Contact: Media: 1-301-796-4540 Consumers: 1-888-SAFEFOOD (toll-free)

