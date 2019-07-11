Celebrate 'National Obstacle Course Racing Day' With Warrior Dash

"Whether you're a dedicated OCR athlete or a newcomer to the community, National Obstacle Course Racing Day is a day to celebrate all Warriors," said Joe Reynolds, CEO of Red Frog Events, producers of Warrior Dash. "We look forward to celebrating National OCR Day and introducing a new wave of participants each year to obstacle course racing."

To take advantage of the discounted offer for #NationalOCRDay and be the first to know when the promotion begins, join the Warrior Dash email list . Limited to the first 2,000 race registrations, no coupon code required.

About Warrior Dash:

Warrior Dash is the obstacle course race that anyone can start and everyone can finish. Since 2009, over 3 million participants have celebrated their decision to leave their normal weekend in the mud - and the running industry hasn't been the same since. Warrior Dash and its parent company, Red Frog Events, with the help of participants and a variety of initiatives, have donated over $15.5 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit WarriorDash.com to learn more or find a location near you.

About Red Frog Events:

Red Frog Events is an event production company and a pioneer of the experiential entertainment industry, recognized for its award-winning company culture. Since 2007, the company has developed innovative brands including the Warrior Dash obstacle race series, Firefly Music Festival, Chicago Beer Classic, and Grunt Style Air Show Majors. Red Frog also provides event services ranging from food and beverage to its ticketing platform, EventSprout. Red Frog has been named one of Forbes' "Most Promising Companies in America," has appeared consecutively on Inc. Magazine's "Fastest Growing Companies" list, and was recognized on Chicago Tribune's "Top Workplaces" from 2011-2014, among other honors. In recognition of its philanthropic efforts, the company was selected as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's "Corporate Partner of the Year." To date, Red Frog has raised over $15.5 million of a $25 million dollar fundraising commitment to St. Jude and in 2016, announced a one percent profit donation to the organization. Visit RedFrogEvents.com for more information.

Contact:

Red Frog Events

Nicole Meagher

media@warriordash.com

SOURCE Warrior Dash

Related Links

http://warriordash.com

