Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month in October with Wellness & Mobility Tips from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

News provided by

YuMOVE

03 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Pet Wellness Month, the time of year to promote pet health and wellness for all furry friends. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers the following wellness and mobility tips to keep pets healthy and happy all year long.

Wellness Tips

Continue Reading
Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month with regular wellness appointments.
Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month with regular wellness appointments.
Set aside time daily for exercise.
Set aside time daily for exercise.

  • Make regular wellness appointments. Changes in pets health can escalate/progress quickly. Routine wellness appointments with one's veterinarian can keep a pet's health and wellness on track; diagnose and treat any illnesses; and administer needed vaccinations.
  • Keep an eye on pets' weight. In the U.S., many pets are overweight or obese running the risk of numerous health issues. Keep a healthy weight by feeding pets a healthy diet; limiting treats; not feeding table scraps; and setting aside time daily for exercise. Not sure about a pet's weight? Talk with one's veterinarian.
  • Pay attention to dental health. Dental hygiene is critical for pets with routine dental exams and at-home dental care with daily brushing.

Mobility Tips

  • Check a dog's mobility. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
  • Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This can help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility. 
  • Consider pet mobility products for disabled or elderly dogs, from Walkin' Pets. Items like dog wheelchairs, harnesses, slings and dog leg splints can help support or maintain the mobility of dogs and other animals when advised by one's veterinarian.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

See the Difference

YuMOVE is offering 15% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "PRESS15" for a first-time subscription purchase.

Learn more:  YuMOVE.
Read what customers are saying:  Trustpilot.
Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial:  YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs. 

Footnotes

1Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.
3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

Media Contact
Phillip Sontag
917-446-4123
[email protected] 

SOURCE YuMOVE

Also from this source

YuMOVE Offers Joint Health Tips to Keep Service Dogs Moving During National Service Dog Month in September

YuMOVE Partners with the United States Police Canine Association to Help Keep Law Enforcement Canines Active & Healthy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.