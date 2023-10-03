Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month in October with Wellness & Mobility Tips from YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Pet Wellness Month, the time of year to promote pet health and wellness for all furry friends. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers the following wellness and mobility tips to keep pets healthy and happy all year long.

Wellness Tips

Celebrate National Pet Wellness Month with regular wellness appointments. Set aside time daily for exercise.

Make regular wellness appointments. Changes in pets health can escalate/progress quickly. Routine wellness appointments with one's veterinarian can keep a pet's health and wellness on track; diagnose and treat any illnesses; and administer needed vaccinations.

Changes in pets health can escalate/progress quickly. Routine wellness appointments with one's veterinarian can keep a pet's health and wellness on track; diagnose and treat any illnesses; and administer needed vaccinations. Keep an eye on pets' weight. In the U.S., many pets are overweight or obese running the risk of numerous health issues. Keep a healthy weight by feeding pets a healthy diet; limiting treats; not feeding table scraps; and setting aside time daily for exercise. Not sure about a pet's weight? Talk with one's veterinarian.

Pay attention to dental health. Dental hygiene is critical for pets with routine dental exams and at-home dental care with daily brushing.

Mobility Tips

Check a dog's mobility . Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.

. Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted. Provide a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement, like YuMOVE. This can help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility.

This can help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility. Consider pet mobility products for disabled or elderly dogs, from Walkin' Pets. Items like dog wheelchairs, harnesses, slings and dog leg splints can help support or maintain the mobility of dogs and other animals when advised by one's veterinarian.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

