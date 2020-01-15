Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day with 20% off Participating Oregon Lodging Properties

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans live in a work-dominated culture, and it's time to take a break. Why? Research shows that taking time off can improve personal relationships, professional performance and overall health and wellness. This is why the U.S. Travel Association created National Plan For Vacation Day, an annual campaign that encourages people to schedule their time off for the rest of the year. In support of this initiative, Travel Oregon and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association (ORLA) are partnering with hotel properties around the state to offer a 20% discount for anyone who books between January 28-31 for a future stay. Whether you're planning a long weekend or a 10-day trip, Oregon offers a diverse array of adventures. For some inspiration, read "Your Perfect Oregon Trip, Based on Your Vacation Days." Ready to book? Find a list of participating lodging properties across the state here.

In 2018, more than 55% of American workers didn't use all of their hard-earned time off. That's an accumulation of 768 million unused vacation days nationwide, 9.6 million of which were left on the table by Oregonians. The good news is that studies show that Americans who plan for and schedule their vacations are more likely to use all their time off, take longer breaks and report greater happiness.

"As Oregonians, we're lucky to work and live in a uniquely beautiful place. Letting earned vacation days slip away feels especially unacceptable here," says Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon. "However, we can use the beginning of the year to pull out the calendar and start planning for the entire year. Research shows that those who plan are far more likely to take their vacation time and Oregon affords her residents amazing experiences at a variety of price levels in every corner of the state."

To help employees get their vacation days on the calendar, U.S. Travel Association created a vacation planning tool. By simply entering the number of days off earned, users can begin to plot out their vacations for the year, export them to their work or personal calendars, and share with their family and co-workers.

About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors' experiences by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians' quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state's $12.3 billion tourism industry that employs more than 115,000 Oregonians.

About Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA)

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association represents approximately 2,600 members, and advocates for over 10,200 foodservice locations and more than 2,000 lodging establishments in Oregon. The foodservice and lodging industry are responsible for 183,191 jobs bringing in over $13.8 billion in annual sales for Oregon.

SOURCE Travel Oregon

Related Links

http://www.traveloregon.com

