Celebrate National Puppy Day by Giving Your Pups The Best Nutrition With Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend

A Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food Formulated to Help Keep Your Pet Healthy and Happy

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Puppy Day is March 23, dedicated to honoring the adorable pups that bring boundless happiness into our lives. This special day encourages pet owners to cherish and care for their puppies, ensuring they lead happy and healthy lives. One of the key ways to celebrate is by swapping out highly processed (and harmful) kibble and instead, feeding them a diet of well-balanced, whole food.

Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is crafted with a blend of protein-rich meat, and antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits that work harmoniously to help ensure your furry friend enjoys a healthy, happy life. Dr. Marty Pets Nature's Blend is free from artificial preservatives, additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients.

Good health for your puppy begins with their diet, and freeze-dried raw food stands out as an excellent option for providing them with the nutrition they need. Freeze-dried raw food retains the natural goodness of ingredients, offering a biologically balanced diet that supports your pup's overall well-being.

Dr. Marty Goldstein, a renowned veterinarian, recommends Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness for your furry friend. This premium freeze-dried raw dog food is meticulously crafted to provide premium nutrition for your pup. Each bite helps support their youthful energy, easy digestion, healthy teeth, easy mobility, healthy skin, and full, happy life. This exceptional dog food is a holistic choice for your puppy's nourishment.*

What is Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness is a premium freeze-dried raw dog food designed to support your dog's overall well-being. Nature's Blend can help your dog experience playful energy, easy digestion, healthy skin and coat, youthful mobility, and support their healthy lifespan.*

Nature's Blend is made with 81% real premium cuts of meat, including Turkey, Beef, Salmon, Duck, Beef Liver, Turkey Liver, and Turkey Heart. This high-protein formula is tailored to help sustain your dog's active playtime, vital organs, and overall health. Dr. Marty Nature's Blend also incorporates a blend of antioxidant-rich seeds, vegetables, and fruits. And it's completely free from artificial preservatives and synthetic ingredients, like most mainstream dog foods.*

For growing puppies, Dr. Marty offers Nature's Blend Healthy Growth, a specialized formula tailored to their unique needs. Crafted with premium meat, vegetables, fruits, and essential superfoods, this formula supports strong muscles, heart health, energetic play, smoother digestion, and a strong immune system. Specifically designed for puppies, it includes nutrient-rich goat milk and seaweed-derived calcium to foster strong muscles and cognitive development.*

Where to Purchase Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness?

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend can be purchased from the Dr. Marty Pets website for $59.95 or at any retail locations that can be found on our store locator .

They offer a 90-day money-back guarantee on the purchase price (excluding shipping). If you don't see a significant improvement in your dog's health and happiness, just send back the unused portion of the freeze-dried raw dog food to Dr. Marty Pets within 90 days of purchase.

Suggested Use of Dr. Marty Nature's Blend - Essential Wellness

Dr. Marty Nature's Blend is designed to accommodate your dog's preferences, whether they prefer dry or wet food. If your dog enjoys dry food, simply scoop some Nature's Blend from the bag, and they can enjoy it immediately.

If your dog prefers wet food, combine two parts of Nature's Blend with one part of water. Allow the mixture to sit for three minutes, giving the ingredients time to absorb the water. Afterward, give it a quick mix, and serve the delicious meal to your dog.

About Dr. Marty Pets

Founded by Dr. Marty Goldstein, Dr. Marty Pets was created to help support pet health through its cutting-edge, premium freeze-dried raw food, supplements, and treats for dogs and cats. Each carefully developed food formula contains natural and nourishing ingredients to help pet parents provide their furry friend with the best care. Dr. Marty® premium pet food formulas are manufactured in the USA with domestic and imported components and include the best-selling freeze-dried raw pet food, Dr. Marty Nature's Blend dog food , and Dr. Marty Nature's Feast cat food , Dr. Marty Tilly's Treasures 100% Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver Dog Treats , and Dr. Marty ProPower Plus Gut Health Supplement Powdered Formula . For more info, visit drmartypets.com and follow @drmartypets on social media.

About Dr. Marty Goldstein

Called the "Miracle Worker" by Forbes Magazine, Dr. Marty has combined holistic, conventional, and nutritional methods to improve the health of thousands of dogs. He's the bestselling author of The Nature of Animal Healing and The Spirit of Animal Healing and has appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and Good Morning America. He also stars in the critically acclaimed documentary, The Dog Doc. For more information, follow @drmartygoldstein on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Marty Pets