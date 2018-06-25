Celebrate National Sunglasses Day on June 27 with the Perfect Pair of Shades

For Eyes by GrandVision, one of the leaders in optical retail, is helping enhance style and increase vision health this June with tips and advice from its optical expert Dr. Magda Nogueras and special offers for National Sunglasses Day. At all of the For Eyes locations across the U.S. from June 23, 2018 to June 30, 2018, customers can receive a free pair of sunglasses for themselves and for a friend. No purchase necessary.*

Established by The Vision Council, National Sunglasses Day on June 27 serves as an annual reminder to safeguard the eyes before venturing outdoors. Sunglasses are one of the most popular, affordable summer accessories, but having the right sunglasses is critical to protecting vision health from UV rays and summer dangers. Just as UV and UVB radiation can affect the skin, the sun can be equally damaging to your optical health. Overexposure can lead to cancer of the eyelids, cataracts or macular degeneration.

"Sunglasses are a great way to show your style," said Dr. Nogueras, Vice President of Professional Services for For Eyes. "But there's a lot more to finding the right pair. You need to have UV protection, whether for children or adults, and the right lens options for your summer activities. Ultra-violet rays can be very dangerous to your unprotected eyes, ranging from ocular cancer and vision loss."

The American Optometric Association recommends choosing lenses that block out 99 to 100 percent of UV-A and UV-B rays and screen 75 to 90 percent of visible light. It's important to match lenses color and keep the surfaces smooth and distortion-free.

Depending on the activity, there are plenty of outdoor options when choosing protective eyewear. Polarized lenses reflect glare. Gray lenses provide proper color recognition. Blue-blocking lenses are a great choice for distinguishing long-distance objects or when boating, hunting or skiing. Photochromic lenses adjust for the amount of light. Wraparound frames can offer a greater defense from UV rays.

For more information on sunglasses style and options, or to find a For Eyes location, visit www.ForEyes.com.

*Regular retail price of sunglasses cannot exceed $49. Offer valid while supplies last. Only one pair of sunglasses per customer. To redeem, you must present this coupon in store. See store associate for details. Offer expires 06/30/2018. Eye exams performed by Independent Doctors of Optometry located in or adjacent to For Eyes locations.

About For Eyes by GrandVision

For Eyes was founded in 1972 in Philadelphia, PA, on the foundation that an optical store should have a friendly open environment with fair pricing and high-quality standards. Throughout the years, For Eyes has grown to nearly 120 stores across the United States. In December 2015 For Eyes became a part of GrandVision, a global leader in optical retail. For Eyes leverage this global knowledge in eye care, technology and products, along with expertly trained ophthalmologists, optometrists and technicians to provide the highest level of expert vision care in each of its stores.

About GrandVision

GrandVision is a global leader in optical retailing and delivers high quality and affordable eye care to more and more customers around the world. The high-quality eye care offered by GrandVision includes a wide range of services provided by its vision experts, prescription glasses including frames and lenses, contact lenses and contact lens care products, and sunglasses both plain and with prescription lenses. These products are offered through leading optical retail banners which operate in more than 40 countries across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. GrandVision serves its customers in approximately 7,000 stores and with more than 36,000 employees which are proving every day that in EYE CARE, WE CARE MORE. For more information, please visit www.grandvision.com.

