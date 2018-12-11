Celebrate New Year's Eve at Maison Vivienne New York

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Vivienne the elegantly modern Manhattan-based flagship restaurant, located at 116 East 60th Street on the Upper East Side announces its special New Year's Eve menu. Ring in the New Year in graceful style while dining on French Provencal Mediterranean classics, a four course meal with wine pairing along with a champagne toast at midnight. A lively DJ will spin the latest tunes to round out the celebratory festivities!

"Maison Vivienne is happy to offer a wonderful, special New Year's Eve celebration, which showcases our top culinary selections in a warm, inviting atmosphere," says Allan Basaran, General Manager and Partner of Maison Vivienne. "Enjoy our special curated menu while dancing to one the city's finest DJs."

On the culinary front, Maison Vivienne is offering an exquisite four course dining experience along with a wine pairing by legendary sommelier, Mario Quimbay, and a live DJ all for $300 per person. Amuse Bouche, Tuna Tartare, Oysters, Prosciutto Burrata, Free Range Chicken, Branzino and Filet Mignon and homemade apple pie are only some of the savory dishes to enjoy at the restaurant's new NYC location as you herald in 2019.

Maison Vivienne NYC is now open for lunch and dinner on Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am – 3:30 p.m. Please go to www.opentable.com or www.maisonvivi.com to book a reservation.

About Maison Vivienne

Maison Vivienne New York is an elegantly modern dining destination located at 116 East 60th in Manhattan. Maison Vivienne has a second location in Southampton, NY, located on Main Street and it is steps away from the town's luxury shopping area, restaurants, bars and the world famous Cooper Beach is just minutes away. Maison Vivienne South Hampton is housed in a 17th century Dutch Colonial building that accommodates nine rooms with two suites, a spacious dining room with cathedral ceilings, two fireplaces and a bar. Please go to www.maisonvivi.com for additional information.

