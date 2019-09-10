Celebrate New Year's Eve in Havana, Cuba and improve the lives of the Cuban people

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A great marvel for any globetrotter is encountering the familiar, something you can identify with on a foreign land. New Year's Eve in Cuba is somewhat of an enigma. On the one hand there are Cubans who celebrate the January 1st, 1959 anniversary of when Castro's revolution victoriously marched into La Habana. Other Cubans are hoping the new year will liberate them from the product of that same revolution. Hopes and political persuasions aside three things are for certain. Cuba is a rich and lively, complex and notwithstanding familiar set of coordinates for a New Year's Eve celebration, Cubans are always ready for a party, and they are eager to celebrate it alongside you.

New Year's Eve in Havana is the ultimate way to ring in 2020. Cubans come out in force, roasting pigs, dancing, drinking rum, hugging and wearing their hearts on their sleeves. There's no better day to experience this iconic island and its people; it's an experience everyone should live.

However, some believe Cuba travel is not legal considering the recent changes in travel regulations in fact, nothing much has changed for Americans who want to experience Cuba. To clarify, there are 11 categories under which Americans can visit including humanitarian, family visits, academic and religious travel but one, Support for the Cuban People is the sole category that continues to permit US travelers to leisurely and legally visit Cuba. Provided they book through a tour operator who has experience in legal Cuba travel, they have nothing to worry about.

Bespoke Cuba Travel, which specializes in luxury tours to Cuba since 1996, offers you a 5-day experiential New Year's Eve in Havana expedition that also Supports the Cuban People. Guests are provided multiple opportunities to do so with activities such as volunteering at an NGO, gifting a hospital medical equipment, teaching English to young students and donating art supplies to children with special needs.

Dates: December 29, 2019 thru January 2, 2020.

Price: From $7500 pp, double occupancy. Includes first class airfare, luxurious suite accommodations, a private multilingual guide, all meals with evening wine pairings, a New Year's Eve 10-course gourmet dinner including a bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne for each guest. Plus, a 1950's convertible with a private chauffeur to drive you anywhere in Havana whenever you wish, and a Cuba Travel Visa.

Trip extensions are available.

