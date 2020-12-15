Celebrate New Year's Eve with Tomorrowland and dance into the new year on the beats of David Guetta, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies and Snoopadelic

David Guetta : " This is going to be very special, because I do 2 sets – one as David Guetta and one as Jack Back. Tomorrowland is always super creative when it comes to production and stage design, so I completely trust them – they have reinvented themselves with a new festival and a new way to celebrate music ."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyHmyUhglIg

Belgian young prodigy Lost Frequencies will be performing at the magical Melodia stage : "I'm going to celebrate the fact that it's the end of 2020. Hopefully, 2021 is going to bring more sharing moments than this year, but really looking forward to this digital NYE event. I always try to play the music that I've produced, but this time I'm going to do something different."

Video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uDWawmZ4DY

NAOZ is a brand-new year-round digital entertainment venue. The revolutionary and future-proof virtual entertainment world will bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together, offering people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world's best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects – all from the comfort of your own home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet).

Tickets & packages for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 are available via tomorrowland.com 1 access to all stages (1 pass) : 20 euro

