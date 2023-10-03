Celebrate Orthodontic Health Month with Babylon Dental Care

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Orthodontic Health Month, and Babylon Dental Care is celebrating with a special offer you won't want to miss! All month long, children seven and over can get a free consultation and work-up with BDC's own in-house orthodontist, Dr. John Baker, a $250 value. The work-up involves taking panoramic X-rays of developing teeth, scanning the mouth to make a computer mold of the dental features, and using modeling software to predict growth over time, which helps Dr. Baker and his team develop a course of treatment tailored to the patient's exact needs.

Dr. John Baker, longtime orthodontist at Babylon Dental Care, with his family

"The American Association of Orthodontics recommends that children have their first screening at seven and a half years old," says Dr. Baker, who's been a vital part of the Babylon Dental Care family for the last 24 years. "While that might seem young, starting treatment at an early age has many long-term benefits. Most importantly, it allows us to make major adjustments to the patient's teeth, jaw, and even face structure without the need for surgery or other expensive, traumatic procedures. When you start early, you're giving your child the gift of healthier teeth for life."

That concern for minimizing pain whenever possible is informed by Dr. Baker's own experiences with orthodontia as a child. "When I was a kid, I wasn't treated until I was 13 years old. I needed five baby teeth and four permanent teeth taken out. They had to surgically bring down my canines. My wife had a similar experience in that she needed surgery because she got started too late for less-invasive widening options. That's why all our kids got jaw-widening at seven, so there was no need for surgery."

Now, he wants every family to enjoy the same benefits his did.

Assisting with this promotion is new orthodontic liaison Marcela Bonilla, who strengthens Dr. Baker's services and facilitates his treatment with patients and their families. "I love helping patients and parents and coordinating their needs with our team," she says. "My job is to work with families, discuss financial matters, and help them get the treatment they need in a way that fits their budget."

That emphasis on teamwork and family fits perfectly with Babylon Dental Care's philosophy, and it's why Dr. Baker has been with the practice for almost a quarter-century and two generations of Long Island families.

"What I love about orthodontia is that my patients, their families, and their friends all get to see the work I've done for them, since the results are right there on their faces" Dr. Baker explains. "And what I love about Babylon Dental Care is that everyone's here cooperating together. Being a multi-specialty practice means that patients can get all the dental care they need under the same roof."

