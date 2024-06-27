Celebrate Pride with This Summer's Hot New YA Read Featuring a Queer Protagonist

SERPENTINA by Faith Consiglio is the latest YA novel to widen representation in the science fiction/fantasy genre. Available now on Amazon, release date June 27, 2024.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SERPENTINA is a new, compelling young adult sci-fi novel centered around a high school senior's dark and twisty transformation to embody the ancient Medusa in modern day New York City. A must-read for lovers of Greek mythology, this novel offers a diverse new superhero and an action filled story with an emotional punch. SERPENTINA eBook is available now on Amazon, with an official release date of June 27th, 2024.

eBook Available Now on Amazon, Release Date June 27th Author Faith Consiglio

Pride month's colorful flags and cheers through the streets celebrate the equality of love, but artistic representation of non-heteronormative love is still lagging. Serpentina aims to counter that with a powerful and entertaining read featuring a protagonist exploring her own sexuality while undergoing a deeper transformation of self-discovery.

"It's an empowering story," says author Faith Consiglio, a resident of NYC who works as a psychiatrist and has a background studying theater and art history as well as medicine. "It explores the courage it takes to stand apart and make a difference." The novel's heroine must embrace her new identity to fight an enemy more ancient and evil than she imagined. Her struggle to triumph and avenge the mythical source of her power reaches for the heart of what makes us all human.

Contact:

Faith Consiglio

Ocelot City Publishing

914 536 4162

[email protected]

https://www.amazon.com/SERPENTINA-Faith-Consiglio-ebook/dp/B0D7QX3VPZ?ref_=ast_author_mpb

SOURCE Faith Consiglio