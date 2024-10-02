Celebrate Propane's Versatility and Reliability During 3rd Annual National Propane Day October 7th

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is proud to announce the third annual National Propane Day on October 7, 2024 — an opportunity to celebrate propane's essential role in powering the everyday lives of Americans nationwide.

This year's National Propane Day theme, "Entertain with Propane," spotlights propane's versatile applications which create comfortable and eco-friendly spaces for hosting guests inside and outdoors. The celebration also honors the hardworking men and women in the propane industry who ensure our homes are powered safely and efficiently with clean, affordable energy.

"Propane is more than just an energy source; it's a critical component in keeping businesses, homes, and essential services running smoothly, safely, and efficiently," said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO at PERC. "Whether it's keeping homes warm, helping farmers during harvest, powering school buses, or providing backup power during emergencies, we are proud to celebrate the many ways propane is a dependable energy solution that our country can rely on."

As energy resiliency and sustainability remain top priorities, PERC encourages industries and consumers to explore propane's benefits — particularly as it complements other renewable energy sources like wind and solar. In addition, production of renewable propane from sustainable materials like vegetable oils, animal fats, and used cooking oil offers the same reliability as conventional propane, but with an ultra-low carbon footprint.

From homeowners who rely on propane for heating and cooking, to business owners who use propane-powered equipment to maximize productivity, propane has a proven track record across multiple industries. Propane-powered vehicles — including school buses and commercial fleets — reduce harmful emissions compared to other fuel sources, and propane is the go-to energy source for off-grid applications like construction sites, rural communities, and agricultural operations.

"Propane generates approximately 52 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to equivalent electricity from the U.S. grid and provides a versatile option for diversifying the nation's energy mix," said Perkins. "By incorporating propane, Americans can reduce the strain on the electric grid while maintaining a cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure."

On October 7th, communities, businesses, and propane advocates across the country will join the Propane Council in celebrating National Propane Day. PERC invites everyone to learn more about propane's contributions to energy equity, environmental responsibility, and economic savings at Propane.com and Propane.com/NationalPropaneDay.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

